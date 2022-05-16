People struggling during the cost-of-living crisis should consider taking on more hours at work or moving to a better-paid job, a Government minister has said, provoking fury from many people.

Rachel Maclean, safeguarding minister in the Home Office, admitted the idea would not work for all households, but said the solution for some people could be to look for additional work.

The comments come against a backdrop of soaring inflation, rising energy bills and high prices at the petrol pumps.

Ms Maclean told Sky News: “I think what we need to focus on now is over the long-term.

“We do have these short-term pressures on us that we’re all aware of.

Job centres

“But over the long-term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better, whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job.

“These are long-term actions but that is what we are focused on as a Government.”

Ms Maclean said she was not “suggesting for one moment” that such an option would work for everyone.

But she said those with extra capacity could visit job centres to apply for either more hours or better rewarded employment.

She added: “It may be right for some people, they may be able to access additional hours, but, of course, it is not going to work for people who are already in three jobs.

“That’s why we need to have the other measures, such as all the help we are putting into schools, the help with the local authorities … and that’s where we are going to target help to where it is most needed.”

Watch

Reactions

These comments, at a time when people are in deep financial trouble, have been slammed:

1.

Sounds like the Norman Tebbit “get on your bike” instructions from the 1980s.

It’s so out of touch with reality that I’m sure the Minister knows how ludicrous it is but they’ll defend Boris Johnson at all costs. https://t.co/TjtxUg97b6 — Ian Murray MP (@IanMurrayMP) May 16, 2022

2.

.

This doesn't look good for Boris Johnson's "levelling up" agenda or his hope of holding red wall seats…



Vote the tories out wherever you can, e.g. in the Wakefield byelection!#R4Today #BBCBreakfast #GMB #JohnsonOut112*

. pic.twitter.com/wGsTHFjxbm — The Last Girly Swots to join Tw❄️tter! 😷 💙 🇺🇦 (@TheLastPersont2) May 15, 2022

3.

Last week ‘ Cos you cant cook on a budget’ this week ‘’Cos you’re all slackers’. Genuinely sick of this shitshower of a Government! https://t.co/wQ56nIEPeQ — Saz Haque (@haque_saz) May 16, 2022

4.

Good point?

Who will do the jobs of the people who move to ‘better’ jobs? — Pilar Gomez🌻FBPE FBPA (@redalphababe) May 16, 2022

5.

6.

Right that’s it, I’m directing the next Marvel movie and taking 50% profit share!!! What an absolute 🤡 #ToriesOut https://t.co/RZGzEXAc28 — Jon S. Baird 🇺🇦 (@jonsbaird) May 16, 2022

7.

Tone deaf, out of touch and condescending in a cost of living crisis.@BorisJohnson’s @Conservatives have run out of road. https://t.co/yizXwd5WXr — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 16, 2022

8.

“Take up more hours or move to a better paid job” is one answer to the cost of living crisis, says this minister.



Does that mean, for example, leaving the care sector? Long hours, low pay. Or should govt/private sector be looking to improve salaries of low paid workers instead? https://t.co/7jRvrIaVic — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 16, 2022

9.

Words fail me.



Is it any wonder the Conservatives don't want to do anything to ease the cost of living crisis? https://t.co/QJDcMV6BRR — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) May 16, 2022

10.

Crass, callous, tone deaf Tory politicians constitute the only part of the supply chain improved by Brexit. https://t.co/DLFHWGmF4J — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 16, 2022

11.

12.

Look poors, if you’re tired of not eating when bills and food prices are rocketing, have you considered merely getting a job, getting promoted, cooking a big bag of plain pasta with no energy to heat it, and not being poor? Hmm??? Or do I, a Tory MP, have to think of everything? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 16, 2022

13.

Less than half an hour apart. It is absolutely shocking how much this government hates you pic.twitter.com/LFFnhedPGi — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) May 16, 2022

14.

Or simply this?

Where do they find these pricks? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 16, 2022

