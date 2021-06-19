











Anti-lockdown obsessive, failed London mayoral candidate and general oddity Piers Corbyn has started a protest on the tube and it’s lame, and possibly illegal.

In footage shared on social media, he was filmed ripping off posters on the Tube that remind people to wear masks and maintain social distancing measures. He was, of course, not wearing a mask or social distancing.

He might be getting into trouble for it as well.

NEW: Officers from the British Transport police are looking into an allegation of criminal damage after a video emerged of Piers Corbyn and another man removing stickers about Covid safety on a Victoria Line tube. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) June 18, 2021

It was Count Binface, remember him, who had the best comeback to Piers.

He tweeted: “I beat you in the election, Piers. A bin-clad space alien from Planet Sigma IX beat you. So it’s with a democratic mandate from the people of London that I can say: kindly leave public safety notices alone, you mad twat.”

I beat you in the election, Piers. A bin-clad space alien from Planet Sigma IX beat you. So it’s with a democratic mandate from the people of London that I can say: kindly leave public safety notices alone, you mad twat. pic.twitter.com/B9BebyDUKR — Count Binface (@CountBinface) June 18, 2021

Other reactions

1.

Fucking state of this lunatic.https://t.co/Yjd5ierila — Pete 🤬 (@Sarf_London) June 18, 2021

2.

3.

Ridiculous amateur weatherman Piers Corbyn illegally removing Covid signage – presumably because he thinks he knows better than actual scientists. https://t.co/i7WKL0Yz2N — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 18, 2021

4.

what infuriates me about cranks like Piers Corbyn and Laurence Fox is that they create a distraction from the far more evidence based take on just how many mistakes this government has made. Read Failures of State if you get the chance. — Robin Ince 💙 (@robinince) June 18, 2021

5.

Piers Corbyn is a disgrace. He should be facing serious penalties up to and including imprisonment for this.

pic.twitter.com/th41rp7M5F — John Bowen #FBPE #FBPA #FBPPR (@JohnPBowenMusic) June 18, 2021

6.

Let’s not forget that before he was crawling around the underground scraping off posters, Piers Corbyn orchestrated a mass protest outside St Thomas’ Hospital as exhausted staff treated dying Covid patients on ITU at the peak of the second wave. — Gareth (@Cadmarch) June 18, 2021

7.

Piers Corbyn proving once again the old adage: Revolution Begins By The Careful Removal of Public Health Stickers.pic.twitter.com/I9yE55YOAM — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) June 18, 2021

8.

Just popped into Twitter to say that Piers Corbyn is a fucking idiot. Thank you. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 18, 2021

9.

What a petty cockwomble Piers Corbyn is. https://t.co/rUx7XMTXA4 — Jay Beecher (@Jay_Beecher) June 18, 2021

10.

Bet @sainsburys won't be too chuffed to see one of their carrier bags used as an accomplice for #PiersCorbyn's illegal sticker collection… pic.twitter.com/qUSxA0galZ — Giovanni Mac (@McGlassboy) June 18, 2021

Do you have one in your family?!

Almost every family has a "Piers Corbyn" — Mukhtar (@Mukhtar_iam) June 18, 2021

Related: GB News: Best tweets about the new TV channel in its first week