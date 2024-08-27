It has been reported that some gentle persuasion from their mother Peggy and Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs helped reunite Liam and Noel Gallagher.

However, it may not be the only reason they are reuniting with the brothers expected to earn a shedload of money for their 2025 tour.

Announcing the reunion on social media this morning, Oasis said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

It appears that after a series of late-night conversations with Liam and a promise of a whopping £50 million, Noel was persuaded to put their differences aside.

A source told MailOnline: “Noel would only ever consider sharing the stage with Liam again if the money was astronomical and that’s what convinced him.

“They haven’t buried the hatchet and Noel will always have huge reservations about being in a band with Liam as he’s so unpredictable – both on and off stage.”

Music experts predict that, as well as the initial payout Noel will receive, the tour could gross a massive £400 million.

However, it will all rest on the pair getting along reasonably well for the next year.

The source continued: “Certain conditions will have to be put in place in regards to safeguarding Noel’s presence in this comeback because he really can’t handle Liam’s form for being a liability.

“But the sums of money being offered will obviously help through any potential ordeals. It’s life changing cash – even for somebody already very rich.”

There are also rumours the pair may headline Glastonbury as there is a gap in their schedule over the festival dates and after some fans complained this year, organisers will be looking to make a statement.

If they were to play Glastonbury, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, they would receive a handsome sum of money for their appearance.

