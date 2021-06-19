











It has been a mixed week, shall we say, as GB News launched. There were a huge number of pranks from the general public.

Also multiple brands pulled advertising from GB News.

Ikea, cider firm Kopparberg and Octopus Energy have withdrawn their adverts on the network following its launch on Sunday.

GB News, positioned as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings of the likes of BBC and Sky, is fronted by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil.

He said the channel would not be “another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media”.

However, GB News has faced accusations it will be broadcasting US-style partisan news shows in the UK and campaign group Stop Funding Hate challenged advertisers on social media.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea said it had “not knowingly” advertised on GB News.

How long will the channel last? Who can say, but it has been pretty shambolic.

Presenter Simon McCoy made a please for viewers to stick with the channel.

Hey. Please judge us in six months. The audience is there – and is supportive. We are improving every day. It’s a start-up. Thank you for your patience. If you don’t want to watch.. don’t. Sticks and stones. @GBNEWS — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) June 17, 2021

Reactions

As expected social media have had their say on the channel and here are some of the best comments.

1.

That GBeebies launch schedule in full:

7.00 Nothing Special

8.00 In the Night Gammon

9.00 Andy’s Prehistoric Adventures (with Andrew Neil)

10.00 Alphablokes

11.00 Newsround – discussion show.

12.00 GBeebies Bedtime Tory

(repeat forever from a Long Play VHS tape) — Michael (@michael_sas) June 15, 2021

2.

someone has just referred to that new channel as “Wetherspoons TV” and I can’t stop thinking about this — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 16, 2021

3.

Simon McCoy was, just a few months ago, a respected and liked BBC newsreader.



He’s now on GB News begging viewers not to write in using the names Hugh Janus and Mike Hunt.



Life moves pretty fast. — Matthew Smith🦁🦁🦁 (@MatthewMJ_Smith) June 16, 2021

4.

GB News is basically North Norfolk Digital TV. — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) June 17, 2021

5.

GB News is the best thing to happen in the U.K. since Monty Python. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) June 17, 2021

6.

A TV news channel for people sick of being reminded by all the real news that they’ve turned the country into an international laughing stock is a great idea, actually.

Launching it & immediately becoming a national laughing stock, not so much. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) June 16, 2021

7.

Until now, rightwingers have only had the Sun, Express, Daily Mail, Telegraph, Times, UnHerd, LBC, talkRADIO, two dozen dodgy think tanks and an increasingly authoritarian Tory government to speak for them. But GB News will thankfully end their marginalisation. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) June 14, 2021

8.

This wicked logo was created by a facebook chum – it’s perfect in every way and I encourage you to use it whenever possible #GBeebies pic.twitter.com/g4cGjo4ooL — Polly Phluid (@Polly_Phluid) June 15, 2021

9.

Millennials finally have a “just be quiet and watch that for a few hours” channel for their parents. #GBeebies — Scribbles 🐇😑 (@RestingBunFace) June 14, 2021

10.

Just heard GB News called GBeebies and I think it should stick. — Yes Sir, I Can Guffers (@gavmacn) June 13, 2021

11.

GB NEWS: We are a serious news channel

*one hour later*

GB NEWS: Please stop pranking us with fake names

*one hour later*

GB NEWS: This next comment comes from FuckoMcFistyBalls oh no — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 16, 2021

12.

Thanks to GB News for finally answering that perennial question: what would it be like if the shopping channels decided to try their hand at current affairs? — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 17, 2021

13.

GB News looks like when an ITV drama has a newsflash and they’re not allowed to make it look too realistic in case it confuses viewers pic.twitter.com/DyzSXUllUX — Glenn Moore (@TheNewsAtGlenn) June 13, 2021

Also a Twitter account was set up called GBNews Fails, so you can whack the numerous gaffs on there.

Shcool is cool. Submitted by Jason – does anyone have video of this? #GBNewsFails pic.twitter.com/5Sbhco075c — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 19, 2021

Am I doing it now? Yes! No! After the break… Bye. Hello! Bye #GBNewsFails pic.twitter.com/73a9O0FUmU — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 18, 2021

What a beautiful fail. I’m starting to worry how I’ll get through the weekend. #GBNewsFails https://t.co/r0hduJCkfz — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 18, 2021

