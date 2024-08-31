Oasis fans have fumed at Ticketmaster’s decision to use a dynamic pricing system during a frenetic surge to secure tickets for the upcoming reunion tour.

General tickets went on sale for the band’s comeback tour at 9am on Saturday for those in the UK and 8am for fans in Ireland.

Fans vented their frustration at Ticketmaster after being kicked out of the queue or being told they were deemed to be bots, which prevented them from purchasing tickets to see Noel and Liam Gallagher perform together once again on the same stage.

Others said they were only offered “demand tickets” which, per NME reports, jumped from around £135 to over £488 for some fans.

The ticketing platform has been in the headlines for its “surge pricing” scheme introduced in 2022, which increases ticketing priced based on demand.

The Oasis reunion tour was expected to be one of the most in-demand shows in a generation.

One fan also shared their attempt to get tickets to Dublin’s Croke Park show, writing: “In demand standing ticket” is just a standard standing ticket except double the price. No difference between Ticketmaster and touts.” When ticket prices were revealed by pre-sale for Ireland, tickets started at €86.50. However, this fan shared a screenshot showing the tickets were going for €415.50 each.

Another user took to X/Twitter to write similar, claiming: “After 105 minutes in the queue: only tickets left for Oasis on Sunday are “official platinum tickets” (€490.50) and “in demand standing tickets” (€415.50).

Meanwhile, another person wrote: “Ticketmaster are absolute jokers. Bumped standing tickets for Cardiff Oasis gig to £356! Even they are sold out now and only ones I can add to basket after 3 hours or queuing is nearly £1k for 2”. Cardiff standing tickets were previously priced at £135 plus fees when ticket prices were revealed by pre-sale on Friday (August 29).

Ticketmaster have clarified on their website previously that tickets that are “market-priced” “may increase or decrease at any time, based on demand. This is similar to how airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold.”

