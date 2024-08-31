Angela Rayner has made no secret about her love of a proper night out, and already, we’re seeing the Deputy Prime Minister stay true to her word. The senior Labour figure was spotted ‘having it large’ at one of the biggest clubs in Ibiza this week.

Where was Angela Rayner partying this week?

Keir Starmer’s right-hand woman – who has been dubbed ‘Angela Raver’ in the wake of her club appearance – took to the decks with DJ Fisher, and belted out Gotye’s classic banger, ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’. She also busted out some pretty funky dance moves.

Footage of her partying on the Balearic Island has gone viral on social media, with supporters rushing to praise the Deputy PM for living her best life. With Parliament currently on summer recess, Rayner has made the most of her time off this month.

It's amazing 2 see the Dy. PM of UK Angela Rayner enjoying some well-deserved downtime in Ibiza! Leading a country is no easy task, nd it's important for our leaders 2 find moments 2 relax nd recharge. it's inspiring 2 see a public figure who isn't afraid 2 embrace life nd hv fun pic.twitter.com/MP4HW4Qvdf — Mitesh Mishra ( Modi ka Parivar ) (@SanataniMitesh) August 30, 2024

Nadine Dorries says Raver Rayner is ‘utterly adolescent’

However, you’re always going to get a few sticks in the mud – and several right-wing commentators have duly obliged. Perhaps the funniest criticism so far comes from Nadine Dorries, who accused Angela Rayner of ‘demeaning her office’ by attending the event.

A very interesting take, from a former MP who went on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, and supported Boris Johnson through Partygate:

“How ill-judged of Angela Rayner. Utterly adolescent of her… to have thought it was a good idea to party like it’s 1999. She’s the Deputy Prime Minister, and after Labour’s recent announcements, many fear for the future. This behaviour demeans her office.” | Nadine Dorries

But wait, there’s more. Dan Wootton, formerly of GB News, also stuck the boot in the Ashton MP. He appointed himself the moral arbiter on good governance, by claiming that Rayner’s holiday activities were ‘an absolute piss take’ in the current climate.

“Angela Rayner has been Deputy Prime Minister for 56 days. She’s disappeared from public view as Two Tier Keir warns of doomsday coming for all of us. Yet here she is raving into the early hours at one of the most expensive clubs in Ibiza. What a piss take.” | Dan Wootton

The fume doesn’t stop there. Alex Armstrong, another prominent right-wing voice, claimed that the 44-year-old had ‘sold-out working class people’ by getting her rave on. Don’t suppose any of these have realised it’s simply not that deep?

“While working class culture and freedoms are being trashed, Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, who professes to be a voice for working class people, is out partying at one of Ibiza’s most expensive clubs.” | Alex Armstrong