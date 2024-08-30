Anti-immigration priest Calvin Robinson has announced he’s emigrating from Britain in protest over the new Labour administration.

Robinson, who was sacked by GB News last year over comments he made about journalist Ava Evans, runs the ‘Common Sense Crusade’ which often sees him wear his priest’s cassock on air.

He mixes his strict interpretation of Christian morality with an anti-immigrant and conspiratorial outlook that has become increasingly extreme over time, such as repeatedly calling for an end to non-Christian migration to the UK.

Taking to X, he posted: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am leaving the United Kingdom.

“Starmer’s dark Satanic Mills are not for me. But I will be back. For now, it is time to regroup.

“I will not cease from mental fight, nor shall my sword sleep in my hand.”

Ta-ra, Calvin…

