Amazónico, the Latin American Restaurant and Bar in Berkeley Square, is unveiling a new Weekend Lunch Menu, the ‘Amazónico Asado’, available from 14th September 2024, on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 12pm until 4pm.

Celebrating the cultural diversity and gastronomic heritage of the Amazon region, Group Executive Chef Vitelio Reyes and his team have curated a bespoke menu that combines a blend of tropical and Latin American flavours.

Priced at £65 per person, all dishes on the menu will be served in a family feasting style. Guests will begin their journey with nibbles of ‘Pão de Queijo,’ Brazilian cassava bread, and Amazónico’s signature ‘Guacamole,’ with red chilli and crispy plantain.

Diners will then move on to a selection of Amazónico’s most signature dishes internationally, the ‘Ensalada Amazónica,’ with mango, avocado, confit tomato, kalamansi citrus, and ‘Aguachile,’ a Mexican style stone bass ceviche, avocado cream and jalapeño.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a portion of ‘Maki del Chef’ from the Nikkei-inspired Sushi Counter, which will change weekly in flavour, emphasising the unique Asian communities which inhabit the Amazon regions.

The next course brings a feast of ‘Parilla Mixta’ or Shared Grilled Meats, which have been carefully sourced to showcase the high quality ingredients Latin America has to offer. Diners will share ‘Picanha de Res,’ Brazilian style grilled rump steak, ‘Picanha de Cordero,’ Brazilian style grilled lamb rump, as well as ‘Picanton Caipira,’ coriander marinated baby chicken, and finally, ‘Chancho’, crispy pork belly.

The Parilla Mixta are all perfectly accompanied by side dishes of ‘Broccoli y Zanahoria,’ ‘Ensalada Mixta,’ or the recently added ‘Mazorca,’ grilled sweet corn with panca chilli butter.

To end on a sweet note, guests will indulge in bite size ‘Brigadeiros,’ a selection of traditional Brazilian chocolate truffles, the signature ‘Piña Rostizada,’ roasted caramel glazed pineapple, corn cake and coconut sorbet, and the new ‘Jari,’ a white pepper ganache, orange gel and chamomile ice cream.

This bold venture is set to revitalise your weekend and is ideal for larger groups, families and those looking for a sensory yet seasonal journey through Latin America. Amazónico invites you to embody the South American tradition and culture of feasting with loved ones with their new ‘Amazónico Asado’ weekend menu, in the heart of Mayfair.

