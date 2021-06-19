











The mask debate took an even stranger turn after customers are fuming at Thorpe Park for asking customers to wear makes on ride.

If you don’t want to wear a mask you have to go to the back of the ride.

One mother reacted with fury after visiting the attraction only to find her daughter could not enjoy the rides.

“My 18 year old at Thorpe park today, mask exempt-had to ride at the back of the rides!” she wrote.

One person added: “This is segregation. You should be taken to court. You do not discriminate against people like this for useless masks that don’t work or for anything else. If masks did work you wouldn’t be worried about sitting next to a maskless person. Apologise to these people.”

A spokesperson for Thorpe Park said: “In line with our ride restrictions, all our guests who are mask exempt are required to sit in the row farthest to the back to reduce the risk of air transmission aboard our attractions. If you do wish to discuss further, please pop us a DM.”

Hi Natasha, in line with our ride restrictions, all our guests who are mask exempt are required to sit in the row farthest to the back to reduce the risk of air transmission aboard our attractions. If you do wish to discuss further, please pop us a DM – Dylan — THORPE PARK Resort (@THORPEPARK) June 18, 2021

Reactions

A lot of people simply could not believe that comparison with Rosa Parks were discussed in terms of this issue.

1.

So Thorpe Park has done this to create a safer environment for everyone and there are people in the quotes comparing the whole ordeal to racial injustice. Talking about Rosa Parks. ROSA PARKS. https://t.co/CMmIQ4uCSb — Simply that, simply put. (@eaklooks) June 19, 2021

2.

Please tell me she is not comparing a day out to Thorpe Park to racial segregation. https://t.co/xSWIyn5N6y pic.twitter.com/Y5p0AJ3zHx — That_month_January (@BamBamSamm) June 19, 2021

3.

I see people are now comparing Thorpe Park asking maskless guests to sit at the back for obvious reasons to segregation between black and white people on a bus. You couldn’t make this stuff up. — Simon Harding (@SimboHarding) June 19, 2021

4.

if u really think that your trip to thorpe park is the same as racial segregation please check yourself https://t.co/oxyRvc30mf — Emily (@emilythepea) June 19, 2021

5.

The Daily Mail brigade comparing Thorpe Park to Rosa Parks pic.twitter.com/ELFL1I2DbE — Cooking With Grief Podcast (@CookinWithGrief) June 19, 2021

6.

This is Thorpe Park, having made the sensible decision to require mask-exempt visitors to sit at the back of rides, being accused of… racial segregation?



Do we need to point out that *being Black is not a disease*? Have anti-maskers really reached that distance from reality? pic.twitter.com/Op3qmcegSF — Vex Myrksdottir (@VexNemorensis) June 19, 2021

7.

People who can’t wear a mask, meaning Thorpe Park request they sit at the back of a rollercoaster, are being compared to Rosa Parks.



And that my friends is just another reason that I have given up with this fucking world! pic.twitter.com/IfEM755hmf — In-Flight Videos (@inflightvideos) June 19, 2021

8.

So people are mad about this because Thorpe Park managed to provide a safe environment by putting mask exempt people at the back of the ride – which is STILL ON THE RIDE?



They could of easily said no to mask exempt people. This isn’t segregation ffs, which people are saying btw https://t.co/hIpBzQJhzV — Nurse Mattilda (@thenursemattie) June 19, 2021

9.

It’s a different level of insanity to think your daughter is modern day Rosa parks because of a trip to Thorpe park 😭 https://t.co/clUGyNEv6C — AT (@_annatx) June 19, 2021

10.

