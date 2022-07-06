Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed chancellor of the Exchequer.

Rishi Sunak quit the position last night throwing Boris Johnson’s leadership into turmoil.

Sajid Javid also left then a plethroa of junior ministers jumped ship.

Media rounds

So it was left to our new chancellor Zahawi to do the media rounds this morning to try and defend the PM.

He had just been handed up a job that many will say is well above his capabilities, so Johnson has bought his loyalty.

It is probably worth Nadhim noting that children’s minister Will Quince just resigned after he was fed lies before stepping in to defend the PM on GMB on Monday.

A reminder of the reason why Will Quince MP resigned today as Children’s Minister. Turned out what he told us on Monday was “inaccurate”. https://t.co/UmCoG3gllS — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) July 6, 2022

It seems Nadhim ignored this and went on to make some pretty strange statements.

Nadhim Zahawi name checks Alastair Campbell on #r4today



Nick Robinson – "Mr Zahawi we're talking about the resignation of senior Tories, it's frankly insulting for you to suggest that this is a crisis created by your political opponents" pic.twitter.com/mC1iKNULO1 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 6, 2022

He then popped up on Sky News with Kay Burley.

#KayBurley – Sajid Javid & Rishi Sunak both questioned the integrity of this Prime Minister. Do you think this Prime Minister has integrity?



Nadhim Zahawi – "I do" 🤦#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/JEBpP5azdv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 6, 2022

He appeared to blame Alastair Campbell for the problems the PM has caused.

Campbell was quite blunt in his resposne, simpy writing: “weirdo.”

He then followed up with this thread:

1.

Hello @nadhimzahawi – good to hear I am getting right under your skin. Getting lots of media bids asking me to to respond to your rants about me this morning. FYI I have barely even started yet!! That you can continue to prop up this lying crook who debases everything 1/3 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 6, 2022

2.

he touches suggests you are straying too close to the dark side too. And by the way now you’re chancellor you should expect far greater scrutiny of your business history. Know what I mean? Check out @MichaelLCrick for starters 2/3 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 6, 2022

3.

Ps what did you actually achieve at Education? Nada … see you soon I hope!! 3/3 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 6, 2022

