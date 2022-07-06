If anyone was in any doubt, the last person who will be left in the bunker with Boiris Johnson is Nadine Dorries.

It comes as one of the ministers who was asked to pedal Boris Johnson’s false account of the Chris Pincher affair has resigned.

Will Quince confirmed he was leaving his role as minister for families and children, referencing ‘inaccurate’ briefings from Number 10.

Nothing will stop Dorries though, she tweeted: “I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 100 behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right.”

Surely she is the last Tory who still rolls out that line. Even Johnson doesn’t say it anymore!

I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 💯 behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 5, 2022

Watch

She was also filmed rushing to be by his side last night.

Nadine Dorries rushing to be by Boris Johnson's side at this difficult time. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yTBfvaFVTr — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 5, 2022

Reactions

And as night follows day, the people of social media did their thing:

1.

2.

BREAKING NEWS: We now go live to Downing Street, where Nadine Dorries has reportedly been sighted approaching Number 10 pic.twitter.com/4qDKNfU82B — Mockeree (@mockeree) July 5, 2022

3.

🎶 We are the sexual predator promotion society 🎶 https://t.co/IRMTZUsXED — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) July 5, 2022

4.

Genuinely one of those people you hear about writing to murderers in prison and getting married to them https://t.co/0pSvaBzCr1 — mms (@Danny_McMoomins) July 5, 2022

5.

Nadine Dorries has tried to submit a letter of resignation, but accidentally adopted a snow leopard. — Guffers (@gavmacn) July 5, 2022

6.

Don’t panic, everyone. Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel, Jacob Rees Mogg and Dominic Raab staying. We’ve still got the A team in charge. — Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 (@rorybremner) July 5, 2022

7.

Nadine Dorries occupies the precise intellectual space where you are stupid enough to tweet this monumental takedown of your own policies, but just about bright enough to employ somebody to tell you to delete it. pic.twitter.com/YXeJlNA3HD — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 5, 2022

8.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/FMMRn8e8y6 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 5, 2022

9.

Blimey – imagine her shock when she finds out Boris Johnson has just admitted his Brexit deal is so crap it’s actually placed the country in “grave peril” and he needs to break international law to get out of it https://t.co/ajWSM2eD1I — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 5, 2022

10.

It’s like they’re those toys you get who can only say six phrases https://t.co/osdHlaEhux — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 5, 2022

11.

Honestly nobody can parody you anymore, Nadine. This is wonderful. — Olly 👨‍🚀 (@OllyVanGaal) July 5, 2022

12.

Naturally, as an actor, I’m no stranger to degrading myself in the hopes of professional advancement but this… this is excellent 👏🏼 https://t.co/HL6V9pfkpi — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) July 5, 2022

13.

Barely an hour ago, the Prime Minister apologised for getting at least one big decision very wrong https://t.co/kBnaK0wMWc — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) July 5, 2022

14.

Nadine Dorries says she is not resigning until the cricket finishes at Brands Hatch. — RS Archer (@archer_rs) July 5, 2022

15.

🚨🚨BREAKING 🚨🚨Nadine Dorries is now the Minister for Digital, Media, Culture, Sport, Health and Money. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 5, 2022

16.

Nadine Dorries trying to talk Rishi Sunak out of burning down the government. pic.twitter.com/gPDCiHd0iv — Mark (@mrkphllps1) July 5, 2022

Related: Watch: Nadine Dorries ‘ignored’ during F1 grid walk at Silverstone and it’s amusing