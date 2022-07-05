Multi-millionare(obvs) new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi had to repay fuel bills for family stables claimed on Parliamentary expenses. It was dubbed his spare groom tax because he backed imposition of the hated bedroom tax at the time on social tenants deemed to have spare rooms.

He will be replaced by another multi-millionaire who was once made to repay fuel bills for family stables claimed on Parliamentary expenses.

Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed chancellor of the Exchequer.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .