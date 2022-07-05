Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed chancellor of the Exchequer.
Earlier today, Rishi Sunak quit the position, throwing Boris Johnson’s leadership into turmoil.
Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”
He will be replaced by another multi-millionaire who was once made to repay fuel bills for family stables claimed on Parliamentary expenses.
Stay classy!