Boris Johnson, who seemed to have gone AWOL from the last days of his time as PM, has greenlit funding for a new multibillion-pound nuclear power station.

Whitehall sources confirmed the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the go-ahead for financing for the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.

Private funding will be sought for the project estimated to cost £20-30 billion.

The Government is then set to make a final decision on public investment early next year, with it expected to buy a 20% stake in the plant, costing up to £6 billion.

A Government spokeswoman said: “Nuclear power has a key role to play as we work to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and exposure to volatile global gas prices.

“Negotiations are still ongoing on Sizewell C and as these are active and commercially sensitive discussions we cannot comment further.”

Dodgy

In response, the Stop Sizewell C campaign group said: “Whatever way you look at it, this is a very dodgy decision. Has it been made by a lame duck PM who is not supposed to tie the hands of his successor, or was it in fact made before Sizewell C was granted planning consent, lending serious weight to our conviction that this was a prejudiced, political decision?

“Our next prime minister should call Sizewell C in: there are so many better ways to spend billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money than on a project that won’t light a single lightbulb for at least a decade.”

Reactions

This decision has been met with concern online:

1.

How come it would be 'inappropriate' for outgoing PM @BorisJohnson to implement a #ToryCostOfLivingCrisis plan but okay for him to agree this? https://t.co/xLuT4N1nlL — Soulsista61 (@soulsista61) August 22, 2022

2.

"Sizewell C nuclear plant funding approved despite Tory split



Boris Johnson gives financing go-ahead after warnings decision could limit incoming government"



Gargantuan spaffage in the dying days of his premiership. 🤔 https://t.co/Uge51Hw4Ls — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 21, 2022

3.

Sizewell on the Suffolk Coast, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, eroding, fragile habitats, rare species, contiguous with Minsmere – I could go on! How can this possibly be a suitable location for two new massive nuclear Power Stations? The long term impact is unimaginable! pic.twitter.com/rNrDzHFkzW — Charles Cuthbert (@CRCuthbert) August 19, 2022

4.

Was this decision made by a lame duck PM who is not supposed to tie the hands of his successor, or was it made before #SizewellC was granted planning consent, lending serious weight to our conviction that this was a prejudiced, political decision? https://t.co/NUe0vZ5e80 — Stop Sizewell C (TEAGS) (@StopSizewellC) August 21, 2022

5.

During cost of living crisis, UK public struggling to pay energy bills, this out-dated folly subsidised by 6bn share, and funding mechanism, from word go, puts huge costs inevitable overruns on the backs of UK electricity consumers, taxpayers.#nuclear https://t.co/DFrFeEHIFt — Dr Paul Dorfman (@dorfman_p) August 21, 2022

6.

So much for waiting for a new leader before making big decisions.

How many more decades will pass and how many more billions wasted before this plan bites the dust?https://t.co/Arz5Zfj255 — Thomas Gray 💙 (@GraytommyKent) August 21, 2022

7.

we have learnt nothing giving our power to foreign powers — redcardinal (@redcard92248680) August 21, 2022

8.

Fair point?

Is he actually in a fit state to be making any decisions, let alone decisions involving Nuclear Power?!! pic.twitter.com/ugib4RVKRP — Judy Hamilton #CEV #WearAMask 😷 #EnoughIsEnough (@secretspartacus) August 21, 2022

