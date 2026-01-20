More than two-thirds of Britons support retaliatory tariffs against the USA if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on the UK over its opposition to him taking Greenland.

Over the weekend, threatened to impose tariffs of 10% on all goods from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland.

This was after the European nations voiced their opposition to Trump’s desire for America to take control of Greenland.

Following Trump’s threats, which he has claimed he will “100%” follow through on, some have wondered if Keir Starmer’s government should impose retaliatory tariffs on the US.

Sir Keir seems to have ruled this out, saying in a speech from Downing Street on Monday morning that a trade war is in “no one’s interest.”

However, it seems the vast majority of Brits would support such a move against America.

According to polling from YouGov, 67% of Brits said they would either strongly support or somewhat support the UK placing tariffs on American goods imported to the country if Trump goes ahead with his tariffs.

When broken down by who people voted for in the 2024 general election, it was Green Party and Labour voters who were most in favour of retaliatory tariffs.

There was also strong support from Lib Dem and Tory voters. And you can probably guess the group of voters who were least in favour of a strong response to Trump.

67% of Britons support retaliatory tariffs against the US if Trump imposes tariffs as a result of UK opposition to his attempts to take over Greenland



Support: 67%

Oppose: 14%



Net support by 2024 vote

Green +73

Lab +65

Lib Dem +64

Con +60

Reform +29



Results link in replies pic.twitter.com/1tdEMhHxgX — YouGov (@YouGov) January 19, 2026

It seems Reform voters are following their leader’s approach to the US’s sabre-rattling.