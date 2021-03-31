The leader of the Reclaim Party, Laurence Fox said he had been inspired to try and topple City Hall incumbent Sadiq Khan at the May 6 election after the Chancellor revealed at the Budget that the coronavirus response had seen the Government borrow £407 billion.

Mr Fox said it amounted to “roughly £1,600 for every family in the country” and had led to Rishi Sunak to increase the tax burden to its “highest level for 50 years”.

In a statement, when he announced he was standing ,he said it was time to get the financial situation “under control” and vowed to push for the lockdown to be eased immediately after the local elections – more than a month earlier than currently planned under the Prime Minister’s road map for lifting all restrictions.

Taxes

“Every week that goes by without lifting lockdown means more lost jobs, more lost businesses and even more taxes in the future,” Mr Fox said.

“That’s why I am standing for London mayor.”

However, he officially launched his London mayoral candidacy, yesterday, with some big words written on the side of a bus. Where have we seen that before…

The controversial lockdown sceptic headed to the streets in the bus with a picture of a masked Winston Churchill statue on the side.

The Reclaim Party leader drove past the London mayor as he kicked off his campaign, yelling: “Sadiq, I’m taking your house, mate.”

He Tweeted this.

A beautiful day for freedom.https://t.co/cGFFO9iXsV — Laurence Fox 🥛 (@LozzaFox) March 30, 2021

Reactions

As ever a lot of people had a lot to say about his launch…

1.

I have heard rumours that this Laurence Fox mayor thing is actually a sneaky way to maximise publicity for his reboot of On the Buses in which he will be taking the part of Jack. pic.twitter.com/PPJNOGWLtl — Robin Ince 💙 (@robinince) March 30, 2021

2.

I think it’s worth pointing out that, whatever his faults, Churchill would definitely have thought Laurence Fox was a knob. — . (@twlldun) March 27, 2021

3.

This looks like he's taken Churchill hostage pic.twitter.com/9ZxZYYgHbg — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) March 30, 2021

4.

As Mayor of London Laurence Fox will give you the FREEDOM to:

-go where you like, mask-free

-wash your hands without singing Happy Birthday

-cut vegetables on the same board as raw chicken

-eat partially reheated pork

-share needles

-swamp the NHS as a result of your selfishness pic.twitter.com/O2E3hA9OWM — Philip Ardagh (@PhilipArdagh) March 30, 2021

5.

The folks behind him are gradually coming to the horrific realization the bus they boarded earlier today was not in fact just offering free tours of London. pic.twitter.com/rfmaVIYVHI — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) March 30, 2021

6.

The Churchill statue has been silenced – according to Laurence Fox. We will never be able to hear it speak again! pic.twitter.com/Lu4I5s9yui — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 27, 2021

7.

people laughing at Laurence Fox's campaign to be London Mayor but I have no doubt he can finish sixth above Dr Gammons of Ukip — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 30, 2021

8.

Took looking at this picture of Laurence Fox's silly bus about 5 times before I realised that's a picture of Churchill and not King Kong. pic.twitter.com/HtvV2KNol4 — Sarah🌈🧁🐱 (@sarahh_879) March 30, 2021

9.

The year is 2036. Laurence Fox is still a guide on his open top tour bus. Where he drives around London pointing out film locations he wasn’t talented enough to be on.



pic.twitter.com/LsMrvDdHMU — Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) March 30, 2021

10.

I have to say, if Laurence Fox is the answer then you must be asking a pretty f**ked up question. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) March 30, 2021

11.

Free London from Laurence Fox. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 30, 2021

12.

Laurence Fox has promises to “put up more statues” if he’s elected mayor of London.



This all feels very Weimar-like now. pic.twitter.com/gMOubodnR2 — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) March 30, 2021

13.

I know we shouldn't tweet about Laurence Fox. I know, I know, But the *arrant bellendry* of a man who brags about breaking minor laws running for mayor on a platform of cracking down hard on people who break minor laws… — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) March 30, 2021

