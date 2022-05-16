People struggling during the cost-of-living crisis should consider taking on more hours at work or moving to a better-paid job, a Government minister has said.
Rachel Maclean told Sky News: “I think what we need to focus on now is over the long-term.
“We do have these short-term pressures on us that we’re all aware of.
“But over the long-term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better, whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job.
“These are long-term actions but that is what we are focused on as a Government.”
The remarks come as it emerged that Maclean claimed just over £213,000 in expenses last year, higher than the average £203,000 claimed by MPs.
Watch
As her comments spread across social media #ToryBudgetingTips began to trend, and it’s not the first time:
Reactions
