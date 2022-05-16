People struggling during the cost-of-living crisis should consider taking on more hours at work or moving to a better-paid job, a Government minister has said.

Rachel Maclean told Sky News: “I think what we need to focus on now is over the long-term.

“We do have these short-term pressures on us that we’re all aware of.

“But over the long-term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better, whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job.

“These are long-term actions but that is what we are focused on as a Government.”

The remarks come as it emerged that Maclean claimed just over £213,000 in expenses last year, higher than the average £203,000 claimed by MPs.

Watch

Rachel Maclean: People can protect themselves better from the cost of living crisis "by taking on more hours or moving to a better job"#KayBurley: Some people are working 3 jobs, they're working every hour they can… but they're still having to go to food banks#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/CP5dslPHK9 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 16, 2022

As her comments spread across social media #ToryBudgetingTips began to trend, and it’s not the first time:

Reactions

1.

Struggling for food? Just become an MP and you'll be able to buy food in the Houses of Parliament subsidised by the taxpayer to the tune of £17 million a year!

#ToryBudgetingTips https://t.co/GZ1kopi0bY — Life Is Amazing. But also tragic at times. (@LifeIsAmazingUK) May 16, 2022

2.

Avoid the spiralling cost of living by starving to death, you dirty worthless peasant. #ToryBudgetingTips — Noel Anthony Conway (@noel360) May 16, 2022

3.

Use a smaller plate so it looks like you're eating more…#ToryBudgetingTips — Hughesy #SaveOurNHS 🇺🇦 (@Hughesy53) May 16, 2022

4.

So they're actually going with 'it's your fault if you can't afford to feed your kids' as a message. pic.twitter.com/UijifGLqAA — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 16, 2022

5.

'Why don't you just try being rich?' — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 16, 2022

6.

This is how to do it ! pic.twitter.com/JBKLK0jjU7 — Christophé 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@Christo96911923) May 16, 2022

7.

#ToryBudgetingTips. The undeserving poor need to work harder, longer or get a new job says the useless out of touch Rachel Mclean on her £100,000 plus salary pic.twitter.com/eIE1FGOVfP — Kevin Anthony 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇫🇮🇮🇹#FBPA (@KevinAn48751902) May 16, 2022

8.

The #ToryBudgetingTips are starting to get brutal. Next week Lee Anderson will share his recipes for rat-atouie with real rodent meat 😳 https://t.co/yYKsgQ8MaF — Bjarnhéiðinn🐻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇸🐻‍❄️ (@HighlandHeathen) May 16, 2022

9.

10.

Add a drop of red food colouring to tap water, and call it wine#ToryBudgetingTips — Jon Harding (@_i0n) May 16, 2022

11.

#ToryBudgetingTips: “Stop being poor, you silly person!” — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 16, 2022

12.

If your pets are getting too expensive to own, consider that they are also a great source of protein.#ToryBudgetingTips — Satan (@SpeakingSatan) May 16, 2022

13.

Just ask mummy and daddy to up your allowance, silly



#ToryBudgetingTips — Great Aunt Augusta #FBPE #RejoinEU 🇪🇺🇪🇸💙 (@GreatAunty1) May 16, 2022

14.

#ToryBudgetingTips if you only sleep 2 hours a night because youre up worrying about how to feed the kids then why not use those extra hours to work? And dont worry about child care they’re asleep anyway! — Jack (@JackRMutton) May 16, 2022

15.

Free water in our rivers as long as you dont mind choking on the odd turd courtesy of Brexit #ToryBudgetingTips — keith francis (@keithfrancis60) May 16, 2022

Related: Reader’s letter to newspaper nails ’30p a meal’ Tory MP argument