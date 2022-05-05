Money saving expert Martin Lewis described a minister’s advice to those struggling to afford food amid the cost-of-living crisis as “patronising and difficult”.

George Eustice grabbed the award for the most out of touch Tory yesterday after he said that by going for cheaper “value” goods, families can “contain and manage their household budget”.

In response #ToryBudgetingTips trended on Twitter, with James Felton made to point out the obvious.

WHO DO YOU THINK HAS BEEN BUYING VALUE PRODUCTS UNTIL NOW, GEORGE pic.twitter.com/9oF6H5V5B2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 4, 2022

Appearing on LBC, Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, said it was “bulls**t” to suggest people on the lowest incomes did not already know to shop cheap and do that.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis brands George Eustice's advice for those struggling amid the cost of living crisis to buy own brand products 'bullshit'.@AndrewMarr9 | @MartinSLewis pic.twitter.com/0cI6Ow8Krs — LBC (@LBC) May 4, 2022

Food campaigner Jack Monroe also slammed the Minister, saying: “Somebody who claims £196,000 in expenses in a single year is in no position to tell other people to buy cheaper biscuits.”

Food Campaigner Jack Monroe on George Eustice: 'Somebody who claims £196,000 in expenses in a single year is in no position to tell other people to buy cheaper biscuits.'@AndrewMarr9 | @BootstrapCook pic.twitter.com/Ok7AHkx0Wo — LBC (@LBC) May 4, 2022

#ToryBudgetingTips

Social media did its thing and as this hashtag began to trend people chipped in with their tongue in cheek Tory tips to save money.

1.

Deny you're the father of some of your children and save £££'s in child maintenance#ToryBudgetingTips — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) May 4, 2022

2.

Make your wages go further by inheriting a trust fund #torybudgetingtips — Huw Jones (@HuwLabourLeftie) May 4, 2022

3.

If you’re struggling to pay the energy bills, swap your 5 bedroom Tuscan villa for a 3 bedroom Nice apartment #ToryBudgetingTips — MarinaL (@marina_wert) May 4, 2022

4.

#ToryBudgetingTips



If your car is low on fuel, try syphoning some petrol from one of your other cars or your motor yacht. — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) May 4, 2022

5.

#ToryBudgetingTips Knock up a spreadsheet on old software and sell it to friends for £37bn. — Owen🐧 (@c3iq) May 4, 2022

6.

#ToryBudgetingTips



Try cutting back on the number of mistresses you maintain by watching porn at work — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) May 4, 2022

7.

Become friendly with wealthy Russian Oligarchs, preferably with Kremlin connections and, for a few small favours, they will throw lots of lovely loot your way! #ToryBudgetingTips — Russell Bloor (@MoonCat666) May 4, 2022

8.

#torybudgetingtips To reduce motoring expenses, give your chauffeur 1 unpaid day off per week. — The Goginan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇩🇪 (@troutman831) May 4, 2022

9.

#ToryBudgetingTips



If you're a little short of cash, simply dip into one of your trust funds, sell a portion of your share portfolio, or betray your country by accepting dodgy donations from a hostile foreign power.



Glad to be of help. — Chris. (@Yorkshire_KTF) May 4, 2022

10.

#ToryBudgetingTips



Snuggle up in your stables with the gee gees. pic.twitter.com/ZfTJEw4qCM — gurggles #DissolveTheunion (@gurggles1234) May 4, 2022

11.

#ToryBudgetingTips Get your bar tab wiped by making your local pub landlord a PPE VIP. — Owen🐧 (@c3iq) May 4, 2022

12.

Haven't got enough money to send all three of your kids to boarding school? Employ your wife as your office manager and give her £60k a year to work 10 hours a week



#ToryBudgetingTips https://t.co/Kp1oGvh0Km — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) May 4, 2022

14.

If you have to work two jobs to make ends meet, learn to prioritise. Don't let your £84,000-a-year pretence at public service encroach on your £150,000-a-week consultancy at Belcher & Sharkey Investment Trust #ToryBudgetingTips — Philip Challinor (@pchallinor) May 4, 2022

15.

Completely agree with George Eustice. Since switching to Waitrose own brand Brie, foie gras, and champagne I’ve saved shit load of money!#GeorgeEustice #ToriesOut #ToryBudgetingTips — Ron Spurgeon (@CultofRon) May 4, 2022

