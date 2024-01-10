A Tory-leaning newspaper has appealed to Elon Musk to help stem the flood of community notes that are showing up on prominent Conservative accounts.

It was revealed in this newspaper that two-thirds of the prime minister’s posts on X were community-noted last week as doubts over his pledge to run an administration based on “integrity, professionalism and accountability” were raised.

There have been instances in Rishi Sunak’s tenure that his account has been flagged three times in a day, such is the degree of misinformation making its way to his account.

Now, Tory-leaning newspaper Conservative Post has appealed directly to Elon Musk to help stem the tsunami of warnings.

They even enlisted a leading legal mind, although as The Secret Barrister account pointed out, that claim may need to be fact-checked too.

Further note



Mr Barrett is not a leading barrister. He is a junior barrister and Conservative Councillor, who routinely offers inaccurate and partisan commentary on the law which actual leading barristers are forced to correct. As a result he has blocked most leading barristers. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 9, 2024

Social media users have also been quick to point out that the Conservative Party also engaged in a little Fact Check tomfoolery at the last election when they rebranded their own account to appear as though it was a fact-checking service.

The move was criticised by independent fact-checking charity Full Fact at the time, which tweeted:

“It is inappropriate and misleading for the Conservative press office to rename their twitter account ‘factcheckUK’ during this debate. Please do not mistake it for an independent fact-checking service such as @FullFact, @FactCheck or @FactCheckNI”

Royle Family star Ralf Little also piled on by rebranding his own account and starting a hilarious pile-on.

Conservatives getting annoyed at being fact checked in community notes is a bit rich considering they literally pretended to be a fact check account themselves. pic.twitter.com/DZwV15UuNk — Josh Russell, join 👉 @MVTFWD (@JoshFwd) January 9, 2024

