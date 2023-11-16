Rishi Sunak’s pledge to lead a government with “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” has been dealt another blow after he was repeatedly community noted on X (formerly Twitter).

The prime minister has doubled down on the Rwanda asylum plan after the Supreme Court – the highest court in the country – ruled the landmark plan unlawful.

Addressing a Downing Street press conference, he set out plans to broker a new treaty with Kigali that will provide a legal guarantee that asylum seekers will not be removed from Rwanda.

“But we need to end the merry-go-round,” he said. “So I’m also announcing today that we will take the extraordinary step of introducing emergency legislation.

“This will enable Parliament to confirm that with our new treaty, Rwanda is safe.”

Taking to X, he added that he will “not allow a foreign court, like the European Court of Human Rights, to block these flights”, even though the basis of the judgement was the principle of non-refoulement and had nothing to do with the aforementioned justice bodies.

He also quoted spurious asylum figures (shocker) and got called out over claims about reducing inflation, which is thanks to a fall in energy prices and not government policy.

🚨 NEW: Rishi Sunak has been community noted THREE times in the past 24 hours pic.twitter.com/9tXodAXJEQ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 16, 2023

