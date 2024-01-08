The vast majority of updates shared by the prime minister on X (formerly Twitter) were community-noted last week, The London Economic can reveal.

Despite promising a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability”, Rishi Sunak appears to be regularly misleading voters with posts on the social media platform.

Sunak kicked off the week with a whopper on the asylum backlog which, he reckons, the Tories have managed to clear.

Actually, the government’s own statistics make it clear this boast just isn’t true. The legacy backlog hasn’t been cleared – there are still thousands of cases remaining on it.

And what’s more, we know that at least 17,000 cases were “withdrawn” by the Home Office last year.

I said that this government would clear the backlog of asylum decisions by the end of 2023.



That’s exactly what we’ve done.



Over 112,000 cases are now cleared with a lower grant rate than last year, a key part of our plan to stop the boats. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 2, 2024

The PM then moved on to inflation and taxes, remaining unperturbed after his first post was checked by doubling down with further false claims.

Halve inflation then cut your taxes.



That was the plan – we’re sticking to it. pic.twitter.com/4BXeD9XVC7 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 4, 2024

Calculate your savings from our tax cut: https://t.co/QqkSiPsnQj — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 6, 2024

All told, six of the nine posts Sunak sent out last week were flagged, which raises a few questions about his maiden speech to restore trust in the government.

The Prime Minister has had Community Notes added to most of his posts in the past week. That implies that the information he is supplying is incorrect, misleading or lacking vital context. The public should not have to pull the PM up on factual accuracy. https://t.co/nN3UgcHSux — Alicia Fitzgerald (@alicia_fitzg) January 7, 2024

