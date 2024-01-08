The vast majority of updates shared by the prime minister on X (formerly Twitter) were community-noted last week, The London Economic can reveal.
Despite promising a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability”, Rishi Sunak appears to be regularly misleading voters with posts on the social media platform.
Sunak kicked off the week with a whopper on the asylum backlog which, he reckons, the Tories have managed to clear.
Actually, the government’s own statistics make it clear this boast just isn’t true. The legacy backlog hasn’t been cleared – there are still thousands of cases remaining on it.
And what’s more, we know that at least 17,000 cases were “withdrawn” by the Home Office last year.
The PM then moved on to inflation and taxes, remaining unperturbed after his first post was checked by doubling down with further false claims.
All told, six of the nine posts Sunak sent out last week were flagged, which raises a few questions about his maiden speech to restore trust in the government.
