Comedian Rosie Holt hilariously tore into politicians in a mock interview on Good Morning Britain as the Post Office saga trundles on.

MPs have expressed their dismay at the treatment of subpostmasters after the ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, aired at the start of the year.

Plans to clear the names of hundreds of Post Office branch managers wrongly convicted in the Horizon IT scandal will be announced “imminently”, the government has announced today.

It is expected that Rishi Sunak will set out how the government will exonerate hundreds of subpostmasters accused of swindling money as a result of the flawed computer system during PMQs today.

Bosses at Fujitsu, meanwhile, have been called to answer questions from MPs on the Business and Trade Committee next week, and Paula Vennells is set to return her CBE.

It contrasts starkly with the response from politicians up to now, which has largely been characterised as one of indifference.

Needless to say, this Rosie Holt interview has really hit home with people.

MP blames Toby Jones & ITV for not making #PostOfficeScandal drama sooner. pic.twitter.com/rPrBrSTDVH — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 9, 2024

