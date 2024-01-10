Tory MP Heather Wheeler gave a depressingly Trumpian response to reports that climate records fell like dominoes in 2023.

According to the EU’s climate change service Copernicus, last year was the hottest on record with an average temperature of 14.98C, beating the previous hottest year set in 2016 by 0.17C.

Met Office scientists believe this record could be short-lived, however.

Their forecasts suggest 2024 could be even hotter and may rise more than 1.5C above the period between 1850-1900.

Discussing the matter on Politics Live, Wheeler gave a Trumpian response to the news, pointing out that we had snow in London this week.

It echoes comments made by the former US president in 2019 when he confused weather with climate change, suggesting the US would benefit from “a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now” amid forecasts of snow and cold conditions.

Trumpian levels of climate denial 👇 pic.twitter.com/OsGYQPyQqV — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) January 10, 2024

