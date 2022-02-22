The axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing in England will cause uncertainty, anxiety and hardship, according to unions and charities.
Boris Johnson set out the Government’s strategy for “living with Covid” on Monday as he hailed the development of vaccines and treatments for coronavirus as “possibly the greatest national effort in our peacetime history”.
But the Prime Minister said “we should be clear that the pandemic is not over”, warning “there may be significant resurgences”.
The PM said “the sun is shining but we’re keeping our umbrella” in the fight against coronavirus, ahead of a landmark relaxation of self-isolation laws and end to free universal testing in England.
The Prime Minister set out the Government’s strategy for “living with Covid” on Monday afternoon after a Cabinet disagreement centring on funding for future surveillance of the virus disrupted his plans.
Speaking later at a Downing Street press conference, he hailed the development of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 as “possibly the greatest national effort in our peacetime history”.
Reactions
A lot of people simply were not buying his ‘living with covid’ plan and these are the top reactions…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
Related: Johnson’s Living with Covid plan ‘neglects society’s most vulnerable’