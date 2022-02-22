The axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing in England will cause uncertainty, anxiety and hardship, according to unions and charities.

Boris Johnson set out the Government’s strategy for “living with Covid” on Monday as he hailed the development of vaccines and treatments for coronavirus as “possibly the greatest national effort in our peacetime history”.

But the Prime Minister said “we should be clear that the pandemic is not over”, warning “there may be significant resurgences”.

The PM said “the sun is shining but we’re keeping our umbrella” in the fight against coronavirus, ahead of a landmark relaxation of self-isolation laws and end to free universal testing in England.

The Prime Minister set out the Government’s strategy for “living with Covid” on Monday afternoon after a Cabinet disagreement centring on funding for future surveillance of the virus disrupted his plans.

Speaking later at a Downing Street press conference, he hailed the development of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 as “possibly the greatest national effort in our peacetime history”.

Reactions

A lot of people simply were not buying his ‘living with covid’ plan and these are the top reactions…

1.

Boris Johnson just made “May the odds be ever in your favour ❤️” official government policy. https://t.co/igfQAiQQ1b — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 21, 2022

2.

Boris Johnson announces the end of most Covid restrictions in England.



Next up, Boris Johnson to announce that it’s absolutely fine to stop washing your hands after going to the toilet if you only did a wee, and that you can cough in a nana’s face for a laugh if you want. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) February 21, 2022

3.

.@BorisJohnson just said the UK should be more like Germany, where workers don't have a "habit of going into work when not well"



Key comparison:

– Statutory sick pay in Germany 50% pay for 84 weeks.

– Statutory sick pay in UK is £96.35 per week for 28 weeks. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) February 21, 2022

4.

BORIS; This is a moment of great pride for our nation as we alone in the world have crushed & defeated Covid



WHITTY: …no — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) February 21, 2022

5.

This is such a good idea, people are very sensible these days. https://t.co/PpvsYii0Uv — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 21, 2022

6.

Whilst I could understand a CAUTIOUS return to a more normal way of living (though pre Covid days can never be found again), this isn’t some caring & considerate act for the good of the people, but all about saving his sorry political arse!

Don’t be fooled https://t.co/evQF5uvAdE — Reece Dinsdale 💙 (@reece_dinsdale) February 21, 2022

7.

Chris Whitty doing the #covidupdate with all the enthusiasm of someone forced to film a hostage video — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 21, 2022

8.

From 1st April the UK government will no longer advise people with Covid to stay at home. That date feels very appropriate. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 21, 2022

9.

#InTheNews: The Prime Minister, having lied (among other things) about Brexit, corruption, the NHS, his misuse of public money, and the 16 parties he claimed not to have attended at Downing Street during lockdown, now fully expects to be believed when he tells us Covid is over. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) February 21, 2022

10.

You.

Can’t.

Properly.

Identify.

New.

Variants.

And.

Stop.

The.

Spread.

If.

You.

Scrap.

Free.

Covid.

Tests. — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan 💙 (@DrRosena) February 21, 2022

11.

This isn't "live with Covid". It's "pretend Covid doesn't exist", by defying medical facts in favour of the unhinged ideologues on the Tory backbenches, because Boris Johnson depends on them for his survival. — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) February 21, 2022

12.

PM to unveil ‘living with Covid’ plan, as he needs to keep the distractions up and hadn’t banked on Putin taking this long. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 21, 2022

13.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson is planning the best April fool's joke ever! He's going to pretend we're "living with Covid" and then let all the CEV people die.



Wait, did I say best April fool's joke ever? Obviously, I meant worst. Why is he still our prime minister, please? x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) February 21, 2022

14.

“I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed the coronavirus that supposedly injured some old people. But, as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time”#LivingWithCovid pic.twitter.com/XjfdJt4GJt — mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) February 21, 2022

15.

BREAKING: As covid restrictions come to an end in England, Boris Johnson says the public should use their 'best judgement', which must mean drinking wine and eating cheese whilst you should be working. — Dave (@davechannel) February 21, 2022

16.

“Everyone needs to take personal responsibility” – man who is currently using the “I don’t know what a party is” defence whilst being under investigation by the police for six lockdown parties — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 21, 2022

17.

Boris Johnson hoping if he ghosts Covid it’ll go away — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 21, 2022

18.

This isn't about "living with Covid". It's about placating Tory backbenchers and saving Boris Johnson's skin.



He's putting himself before public health. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 21, 2022

Related: Johnson’s Living with Covid plan ‘neglects society’s most vulnerable’