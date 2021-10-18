There is a shortage of loads of stuff these days. It could be petrol, food or staff to fill roles.

In terms of human workers, we don’t have enough butchers, farmworkers, HGV drivers (I could go on).

But today a new profession has been thrown into the mix… door security, more commonly known as bouncers.

Have you ever been rejected from a nightclub for the wrong shoes? Have you ever been thrown down a flight of stairs as the doorman is in a bad mood? Have you been barred from somewhere for literally no reason?

Well, if you haven’t a lot of people have.

Clubbing scene

However, someone has to break up fights, manage drunken idiots and wear cheesy bow ties (just don’t say it to their face).

But since lockdown hit the bar and clubbing scene and a lot of EU people have gone home, not many people want to stand for eight hours a night, in the freezing cold, dealing with drunk people. Go figure!

So now nightclubs are urgently calling for Government intervention to a worsening shortage of bouncers which industry bosses say could become a “threat to public safety”.

The Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) said last month that one in five night-life and hospitality businesses closed or reduced operating hours due to a shortage of security staff.

It said the situation has “deteriorated further” as demand continues to soar from customers keen to enjoy a night out following the easing of lockdown measures.

Security

Peter Marks, chief executive of 42-site business Rekom UK, which runs brands including Pryzm and Atik, said the problem had been “building slowly but has become so much worse since the pandemic”.

He told PA: “It’s been a real struggle at times but we’ve fortunately often been able to push back with security agencies to find the teams we need just in time.

“But even then, on one or two occasions we’ve had to limit numbers into venues because of security levels.

“We are in a particularly strong position though as we can agree to take on staff in larger numbers – this is particularly hitting independent clubs hard.”

The NTIA stressed that security staff in venues are “fundamental to public safety” as it called for Government action.

Michael Kill, chief executive officer of the trade body, said: “If shortages continue to get worse, there is a very real chance it could become a threat to public safety.

“Like in other sectors currently seeing shortages, this is a long-term issue and decline in security resources can be tracked back at least three years, but this has been hugely exacerbated by the pandemic with many licensed staff leaving the sector when the bars and clubs closed and now choosing not to return.

“Brexit hasn’t helped either, but it is far from the only factor at play here.

“There are steps the Government can take to ease the problem, whether that be funding training initiatives, streamlining new training requirements, or tackling shortages through legislation – and I would also like to see them revisit the issue of temporary visas to assuage the crisis.”

Reactions

There was a mixed response to the shortage ,as you will see from the following comments.

1.

Half of them are absolute dangers anyway. https://t.co/gmZz2kd8uu — Marc Churchill (@MarcChurchill6) October 18, 2021

2.

Bouncers are a threat to public safety, I’ll have to throw myself out of Popworld for taking my shoes off. 😂😂 https://t.co/EhyyREd4GQ — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) October 18, 2021

3.

Has the UK got a ‘surplus’ of anything these days… 🤔😳. https://t.co/V1SJCaXt2g — Aqua 💙 (@liziaqua88) October 18, 2021

4.

Now’s the time to buy as many bouncers as you can and store them in your garage. https://t.co/ynvLm78aHY — 🎃SOUNDBOY SPOOKIE🎃 (@soundboycookie) October 18, 2021

5.

From personal experience bouncers often *are* the threat to public safety https://t.co/nMzpyvAZaN — becky🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@BeckyRicketts05) October 18, 2021

6.

Shouldn’t be a problem the country is full of bald arseholes https://t.co/vfIYykNmOJ — Robbie Lupton (@Robbie_Lupton_) October 18, 2021

7.

Everyone is going to panic buy bouncers now https://t.co/2XYMdmH8tr — Is it Kidney shaped? (@PhilBow69) October 18, 2021

8.

A shortage of bouncers increases public safety https://t.co/HXzsAvzRg5 — Tom Dickson (@thomas_dickson9) October 18, 2021

9.

Once, just once, the BBC needs to introduce these "as part of the ongoing and far reaching labour shortage due to this government's implementation of Brexit".



It should be clear to everyone that there aren't enough people to do all the jobs without a much larger labour market. https://t.co/FLUkCPK18j — Jonathan Stowe (@gellyfish) October 18, 2021

10.

I believe that, at this point, British media must have articles templates with "<Industry> want government action as <work force> quit and EU workers leave the UK". https://t.co/ruMOVCbeYo — Igor Ferreira (@icastanheda) October 18, 2021

11.

Shows where my mind is currently at, I read the headline and thought how are we going to sooth our baby to sleep now 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3NHQbMaJHk — Alex Harris (@alexharris_92) October 18, 2021

12.

How's that "taking back control" working out for you? Oh. You mean it's not? Colour me surprised! https://t.co/FeKcBnmoEF — Stefan Paetow (@stefanpaetow) October 18, 2021

Related: Brexit-voting pig farmer says: ‘I didn’t vote for this’