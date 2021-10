This creamy potato and leek soup is our definition of comfort food. With warm, creamy flavours coming through and combined with homemade garlic and herb bread, it can’t go wrong.

We know that ingredients such as potatoes and leeks can easily be very bland, however, this is not the case with this recipe. With a generous amount of garlic, vegetable stock and creaminess from the coconut milk and cream, the flavours of the soup blend together perfectly.

The many benefits of leeks

Leeks belong to the same family as onions, chives, and garlic. And when cooked, they bring a sweet flavour and creamy texture to the soup.

Not only are leeks a great addition to the soup, but they are also full of various health benefits. They are low in calories but high in nutrients. And they are particularly high in magnesium and vitamins A, C, and K. Leeks can also help to reduce inflammation and are high in antioxidants.

Homemade buns

What’s a soup without a bun to dip? Top this dish off with a quick and easy cheese and bacon bun for that extra salty pop of flavour when dipped in the soup.

Creamy Potato and Burnt Leek Soup with Garlic Herb Bun Enjoy this rich and creamy potato soup with leeks and add a homemade garlic and herb bun for the perfect dipping experience. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 25 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 55 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the Soup 10 ml Olive Oil

80 g Leek Sliced

4 g Garlic Chopped

160 g Potato Cubed

½ g Vegetable Stock

250 ml Water For the stock

100 ml Water

1 g Fine Salt

1 g Fine Pepper

60 ml Coconut Milk

60 ml Coconut Cream For the Buns 80 g Bread Dough

20 g Cheddar Cheese

20 g Bacon Bits

5 ml Olive Oil Instructions For the Soup Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add leek & cook for 10 minutes.

Add garlic & potato. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

Add stock & water. Season with salt & pepper. Cover & bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, simmer for 30 minutes until the potato is tender.

Use a stick blender & blend until smooth. Return to the heat & simmer, covered, for 5 minutes.

Garnish with fresh cream & chopped chives. For the Buns Roll dough into rectangle, about 2 cm thick. Brush with olive oil, top with herbs.

Roll into a "swiss roll" & divide into portions.

Bake in sprayed mini loaf tins. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

