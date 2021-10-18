A farmer who voted to leave the European Union insisted she did not vote for Brexit as it turned out, saying she voted “for people to be more patriotic”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, the farmer was asked by a member of the public why she was complaining about “predicted outcomes” of Brexit when she “gleefully welcomed Brexit” – and if she regretted her vote.

She replied: “I think that this is something that came to light on Friday, that people might troll people on social media which is really unfair.

Why the farmer voted Brexit

“Yes, I did vote for Brexit, but I can assure everybody that is listening that I did not vote for this. I voted for people to be more patriotic.

“I voted for the government to look after ourselves, to put border controls in, there’s a number of things that I voted, I went to a number of meetings, nearly one a week, I was very educated in my vote and I respect other people’s vote and they should respect my vote.”

Pig Farmer on Woman's Hour: "Yes, I did vote for Brexit, but I can assure everybody that's listening I did not vote for this. I voted for people to be more patriotic." ~AA pic.twitter.com/4TRGwLBnEs — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 18, 2021

She was referencing “trolling” in the light of a debate about online comments from anonymous accounts, which emerged after the stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess at a constituency meeting on Friday.

Priti Patel suggested she is planning to remove the right to anonymity online, to stop “cruel and relentless” comments direct at MPs.

Online anonymity debate

It is not currently known why the online anonymity debate emerged after the terror incident, and whether the two issues are linked.

The Home Secretary warned she wanted to make some “big changes” in law, saying things cannot continue as they are.

The farmer is not the first Brexiteer to publicly express regret over the outcomes of Brexit, and the overwhelming public opinion seems to be in agreement with the sentiment.

A new poll has revealed most Brits don’t think their personal finances will be better as a result of Brexit, and the belief is also shared by an overwhelming percentage of Leavers.

Poll reveals consensus that Brexit is bad for personal finances

According to a Savanta ComRes poll for The Independent, no region, social class or age group thinks Brexit would benefit them financially – with only 22 per cent of the total amount of Leave voters thinking they will have personal gains from exiting the EU.

And over a third of voters said they think their personal finances will suffer because of Brexit.

The survey also found that more than 56 per cent of voters think their lives will be worse because of rising costs of food, energy and housing – and many are also worried about Brexit and recent Tory changes to tax rates.

Around 43 per cent of the poll responses revealed Brits worry their financial situation will worsen over the coming year.

