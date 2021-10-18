High street retailer Timpson has been praised after it announced it would cover HRT prescription costs for employees.

CEO James Timpson, great-great-grandson of founder William Timpson, used World Menopause Day to confirm the news.

He tweeted: “From today all my colleagues can claim on expenses their prescription costs when they are recommended HRT.

“It’s so important that we support our colleagues going through the menopause. #menopauseday”

World Menopause Day aims to “raise awareness of the menopause and the support options available for improving health and wellbeing,” according to the International Menopause Society.

The retailer chain, whose headquarters are based in Wythenshawe, is known for offering excellent employee benefits such as mental health support and free holiday homes to foster families.

“I’d support the Timpson Party in an election,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“This is how you run a successful business with happy staff. I’ve heard of Timpson’s having so many of these amazing staff initiatives and we really need to be shouting about them!” said another.

Top Twitter users such as Jess Phillips MP and Katherine Ryan offered their praise to the company following the news.

James Timpson also pioneered the recruitment of ex-offenders within the company, which now has more than 600 prison leavers employed.

Honestly Timpsons are such a lovely company. https://t.co/xPdRy3p2fU — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) October 18, 2021

I will find out what Timpson is and buy it. ❤️ https://t.co/8ThxbjsZnk — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) October 18, 2021

