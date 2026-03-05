Tesla’s UK sales plummeted in February as Brits continue to turn their back on Elon Musk’s electric car company.

Data from New Automotive released this week shows that Tesla sold 2,208 vehicles in February in the UK, down 45.2% from a year earlier.

At the same time, Chinese rival BYD saw their February sales rise by 40.9%, to 968.

• UK total new car sales in February: 83,377 units, up 3.6% YoY.

• Tesla sales down 45.2% YoY to 2,208 EVs.

• BYD sales up 40.9% YoY to 968 EVs.

New Automotive pointed out that although Tesla’s delivery patterns can be volatile, their year-to-date sales are down 5%, meaning the decline is likely to draw ​scrutiny.

Tesla also saw sales fall in Italy, Denmark and Sweden.

The figures are further evidence of a boycott of Tesla across the UK and Europe in protest against Musk and his politics.

Tesla suffered a disastrous 2025 as Musk went on a political gap year, in which he became Donald Trump’s ‘first buddy’ (before a spectacular break up), tried and failed to improve government efficiency and endorsed far-right figures across Europe.

All this resulted in Tesla being overtaken by BYD last year as the world’s top electric company. This came after Tesla saw their 2025 sales drop by more than 9%.

The company also suffered its first ever decline in annual revenue to round off a nightmare year.

All of this didn’t stop Tesla shareholders sign off on a $1 trillion pay packet for Musk, on the proviso that he meets stringent targets for the company.