Tesla sales in the UK have continued to fall, new data has shown.

According to figures from research group New AutoMotive, just 3,784 new Teslas were sold in November 2025.

This represents a 19% drop compared to last November, when 4,680 of the vehicles were sold.

The stark new figures show a continued downward trajectory for Tesla in Britain, as the company faces a perfect storm of growing competition of cheaper Chinese competitors and continued ill-feeling towards their CEO Elon Musk.

Chinese manufacturer BYD has been the main beneficiary of Tesla’s decline it seems, with registrations surging more than threefold in November.

Tesla’s UK struggles are replicated across Europe as the backlash against Musk for his work with Donald Trump shows no sign of letting up.

Last month, Tesla approved a $1 trillion pay packet for Musk. However, the package is reliant on him meeting a number of targets, including raising Tesla’s market value to $8.5tn from $1.4tn, over the next decade.

To try and combat slumping sales, Tesla has launched the lower-priced version of its Model 3 car in Europe.

Musk argues this will reinvogorate demand by appealing to a wider range of buyers, the Guardian reports.