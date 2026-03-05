Donald Trump has called Keir Starmer a “loser” in conversations with friends, according to a report in the Telegraph.

A source told the publication that the US president made the comments at a private dinner within the past fortnight.

They said: “Trump has started calling Starmer a loser. He said it at a dinner with friends. He just thinks Starmer has no future any more.”

The reports of Trump’s comment come as the relationship between the president and Starmer appears at its most strained.

Trump has been vocal of his criticism of Starmer in recent days over the prime minister’s decision for the UK not to join the US’s military action in Iran.

This started with the president saying he was “very disappointed” in Starmer’s decision to block the US from using the Diego Garcia base to carry out strikes on Iran.

This was followed by Trump saying of Starmer “this is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with” as he criticised the government’s Chagos Islands deal.

Starmer has repeatedly defended his handling of the Iran conflict, and during PMQs this week he reminded critics – and Trump – exactly what the so-called ‘special relationship’ is.