This is the moment the US health secretary scarpered when a man collapsed in the Oval Office.

On Thursday, Donald Trump was giving an announcement about lowering the cost of obesity drugs, with his health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr beside him.

During a press conference, David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly, was speaking when another White House guest collapsed behind Trump’s desk and needed assistance.

Whilst several rushed to help the man, RRFK Jr decided to leg it, running off camera.

Sharing the clip on social media, one person said: “RFK Jr’s response to someone collapsing nearby him was to haul ass out of the room as quickly as possible.”

RFK Jr's response to someone collapsing nearby him was to haul ass out of the room as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/mG1Z0teqW7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025

In a statement after the event, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the man was okay and identified him as a representative of one of the health care companies in attendance.

Whilst RFK Jr fled the scene, Trump decided to just stand there.

The press were ushered out the room after the man collapsed. When they returned, Trump said: “You saw he went down. And he’s fine. They just sent him out. He’s got doctors’ care. But he’s fine.”

In a press briefing, Ricks said the man had been a guest of Lilly.

He said: “Gordon was one of the Lilly guests at the White House today. He became faint, and if you’ve ever been in the Oval Office, you stand a long time, and it’s warm,” said Ricks. “Pleased to say that the White House medical staff did a great job and he’s doing great. So, nothing to be concerned about. Thanks for your concern.”