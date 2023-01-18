The Telegraph’s assistant comment editor has said Brexit has turned into a “national psychodrama” in an article predicting the project’s imminent demise.

Sherelle Jacobs called on the Leave camp to “start saying the unsayable” as evidence mounts over Brexit’s catastrophic consequences.

She said: “The Tories have made such a hash of Brexit that the project is probably now unsalvageable”.

The newspaper, which was among a number of right-ring publications which advocated in favour of a split in 2016, has started to change its tone recently.

Allister Heath, who backed Liz Truss to deliver a Brexit that ‘actually works’ last year, said the UK is now going the way of Argentina which “once one of richest nations but now an impoverished, unstable basket-case”.

Pointing out that, based on current trends, Britain will be overtaken in terms of GDP per capita by Poland in a dozen years, he said:

“The sorry truth is that Britain’s fall from grace has been more extreme, more sudden, less explicable and far less forgivable” than its European neighbours, adding that we should be doing “so much better”.

Jacobs also struck a similar tone in her latest column, saying:

“The clock has totally run down on what were always half-baked efforts to set out a tangible long-term vision for Britain post-Brexit. And a Westminster system still dominated by people who were never all that enthused about leaving the EU in the first place is only partly to blame.

“The grave reality is that even those ostensibly committed to making the most of our new freedoms never really worked out how to do so.”

Once again Project Fear has been proven to be Project Fact, and those who advocated for it are trying to bury the evidence.

Related: ‘Let daughters inherit peerages’, Tory MP says