Liz Truss is about to deliver a Brexit that actually works, according to Sunday Telegraph editor Allister Heath.

New research has revealed that the average Polish family will be better off than a UK household by the end of the decade.

The FT’s John Burn-Murdoch crunched the numbers on wealth inequality in the US and UK, finding that both countries have become “poor societies with some very rich people”.

Those in the bottom percentile have a worse standard of living than the poorest in countries in western Europe.

The analysis shows that the average Slovenian household will be better off than its British counterpart by 2024, while the average Polish family will move ahead before the end of the decade.

The average Polish family will be better off than a UK household by the end of the decade!



I was lucky to start visiting Poland regularly in 1999. This is the tremendous achievement the EU has created for Poland. A terrible indictment of what Brexit has done for Britain https://t.co/xhYn0OTe8k — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) September 16, 2022

Commenting on the findings, Brexiteer Heath said it has been “clear for years that our putrefying economy is in desperate need of shock therapy.

“Yet instead of addressing its many horrific pathologies, our ruling class, well served by the status quo, has stubbornly blocked radical surgery.”

Heath said rather than wasting taxpayers’ money on bogus “levelling-up”, the government has finally shifted its focus on free markets and liberal economics to deliver growth and prosperity.

“It certainly feels as if we are in 2016 all over again, and that the past six years have been a bad dream,” he said.

“Truss wants a Thatcherite Brexit, the only kind that will actually work: she will weaponise tax and regulation to suck capital and jobs out of Europe.”

The only question now, Heath concludes, is whether Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are willing to go far enough.

Brexit is never really delivered… it’s always just over the hill at the end of the rainbow.



— and note the clear admission that Brexit isn’t working. pic.twitter.com/XUKQJ0xRDE — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 22, 2022

Related: Bank of England set to unveil biggest hike in interest rates for over three decades