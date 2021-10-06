Carrie Johnson has said her husband, the Prime Minister, is “completely committed” to protecting the gains of the LGBT+ community and extending them further.

She defended Boris Johnson’s track record on LGBT+ rights, with the Prime Minister often criticised over his use of the slur “tank-topped bum boys” to refer to gay men in a newspaper column.

The “bum boy” quote dates back to a 1998 Telegraph column about the gay MP Peter Mandelson’s resignation from the New Labour cabinet.

Here it is, in full, in its original context.

“Weep, O ye shirt-makers of Jermyn Street, ye Cool Brittania tailors and whatever exists of human finer feeling,” Johnson wrote.

“In the Ministry of Sound, the tank-topped bum boys blub into their Pils.

Moderninsing

But Mrs Johnson praised her husband’s efforts and highlighted Conservative activists’ role in modernising the party as she gave a speech at a pride event on the fringes of the Tory conference in Manchester on Tuesday.

“Whether you are LGBT+ or an ally like me we are all committed to equality and acceptance for everyone whoever you are and whoever you love,” she told a crowded room in the Midland Hotel.

“There are still those who tell me that being LGBT+ and a Tory is somehow incompatible, well, looking around me tonight, we can see that is blatantly untrue.

“Many of you here tonight have helped play a part in the journey our party has taken on gay rights and we can now say with huge pride that it was a Conservative prime minister who delivered equal marriage in England and Wales.

“I want you all to know that we now have a Prime Minister who is completely committed to accepting those gains and extending them further.”

“Good”, replied a member of the audience, before Mrs Johnson went on to praise the Prime Minister’s record on LGBT+ rights.

“Boris also wanted me to remind you that as mayor he led the pride parade wearing a rather fetching pink stetson, which I think we should encourage him to do again,” Mrs Johnson added to laughter.

Reactions

1.

Carrie Johnson has 'hailed Boris Johnson's record on gay rights'



Is that the same Boris Johnson who called gay men 'tank-topped bum boys' & compared gay marriage to bestiality…?



THAT Boris Johnson…? — People and Politics (@peepandpol) October 5, 2021

2.

Carrie Johnson says the government is banning conversion therapy, but says there is still a “long way to go” on LGBT rights.



Worth remembering the government has been banning conversion therapy since 2018 but still hasn’t launched its consultation (promised last month). pic.twitter.com/DmszYcpLtX — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) October 5, 2021

3.

Good grief, Carrie Johnson speaking at an #LGBT event at the conference tonight. Will she apologise on behalf of her husband for his past comments about tank-topped bum boys and his comparing same-sex marriage to bestiality? #BBCNews — Briefcase Michael (@BriefcaseMike) October 5, 2021

4.

Remind me what position Carrie Johnson holds in this government and how many votes she got when elected. — Random Hajile (@EliModnar) October 5, 2021

5.

Labour decriminalised homosexuality (1967). In 1988, the Tories made it law that teachers could not describe gay relationships as ‘normal’. In 2003, Labour repealed this law. This is not ancient history. I’ll ask again – how could anyone be a gay Conservative? #carriejohnson — Lost in the Shire (@hobbitoncentral) October 5, 2021

6.

Dear @bbclaurak so far today we have had on our screens Boris Johnson, Stanley Johnson and Carrie Johnson. What I want to know is this: Where are Jo Johnson and Rachel Johnson? You are missing a trick there; you could have had a full house @BBCPolitics — Ian Parsons #FBPE #FBNHS #JOHNSONOUT (@IanLabour) October 5, 2021

7.

Does anybody really want to hear Carrie Johnson talk about LGBT rights? …. Nope didn't think so https://t.co/KJG2G6I4bU — Phil Coulthard (@PhilCoulthard) October 5, 2021

8.

9.

Carrie Johnson is making a speech at conference on banning conversion therapy…they've been banning it for the last three years it's still with us…another clumsy attempt by the Johnson Duo to jump on the LGBQT band wagon — Barbara (@BarbaraSutton15) October 5, 2021

