Spitting Image has been criticised after it unveiled a new puppet of Marcus Rashford, with many people saying it doesn’t represent what he looks like at all.

The original version of Spitting Image ran in the 1980s and 1990s, satirising politics and popular culture. It was brought back to stream on BritBox in recent years.

It comes as sales of ‘Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo’ anti-racism t-shirts soared after the players were subjected to vile racist abuse after they missed penalties in the Euro final against Italy.

Also a mural of Rashford was defaced after the game, leading to an outpouring of emotion for the young man who battled the government over free school meals and won.

Work to preserve thousands of messages posted on a mural of Marcus Rashford in Manchester has begun after some were damaged by rain ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ukKYGnUuAw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 23, 2021

Puppet

It is not the first time Spitting Image has been slammed for going too far, with accusations of punching down not up.

After it depicted Greta Thunberg in 2020, some said it was unfair to target her. The programme issued a statement explaining it stood by its decision, adding “it’s nothing to do with her as an individual”.

Reactions

1.

Still wonder why the #SpittingImage puppet of Marcus Rashford is considered racist? Hint: It’s not “Woke SJWs calling everything they don’t like racist”, it’s because of how racist caricatures have always been used to degrade black people. pic.twitter.com/YlxlcEssiQ — Mystic Mind: Media Master (@MysticMindMedia) July 24, 2021

2.

Also, for anyone who wants to defend #SpittingImage with “It’s just satire!” will do well to remember the words of the late, great Terry Pratchett. pic.twitter.com/NtO2j5OdbR — Mystic Mind: Media Master (@MysticMindMedia) July 24, 2021

3.

I don’t even know where to start 🤮



1st teenage environmental activist Greta & now Rashford who fed kids but was (and is- look at that puppet) subject to racist attacks



I remember when Spitting image punched up & stuck it to those in power.



Let the chaos die, I beg you 🙏 https://t.co/TIQNQAtBBy — Maz (@EstibalizTerron) July 24, 2021

4.

Marcus Rashford has just been subjected to a load of racial abuse after a year in which he donated 125% of his wealth to help feed children in this country



Spitting Image: “This seems like the perfect time to mock him with a racist caricature puppet” https://t.co/hQLEuFkEwm — The Vimto Kid (@AlexWatt187) July 24, 2021

5.

6.

What is it with caricaturists and Black people’s lips, regardless of the actual lips of the Black person caricatured? pic.twitter.com/qEDX70YqQA — AC Fick (@acfick72) July 24, 2021

7.

So going with being racist this series pic.twitter.com/AiSLppiImS — All About Yv (@darkandstormy99) July 25, 2021

8.

Can’t wait to see what biting satire you can conjure up about Marcus Rashford, bet it’ll be super edgy and absolutely hilarious and in no way cheap and lazy from writers who are scared to punch upwards. — Ben Sowden (@BenSowden_) July 24, 2021

9.

I can’t believe the clunkyness on show here. Satirising him is a complicated task to take on anyway, because there’s nothing really there to satirise, but this is an absolute own goal. — SamB (@nevernot2gether) July 24, 2021

10.

Even darkened the skin color a couple of shades just to put a little bigot bow on the deal. — Joshua…. (@dubyajaybent) July 24, 2021

