Count Binface has challenged Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings to stand against him for election.

Binface has previously ran as a candidate in this year’s London mayor elections, as well as in general elections against Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

On Monday, he tweeted Cummings, asking: “If you’re so brilliant, why don’t you stand for election? Against me. Let the people decide, eh?”

Reactions

John Leman Riley said: “One is a ludicrous comedy creation who proposed a slate of mutually incompatible policies that could never work in the real world. And the other will bring reasonably priced croissants.”

And Jim Kavanagh said: “To be fair, Dominic Cummings got Boris Johnson elected as prime minister. He could absolutely get you elected as the next PM.”

One is a ludicrous comedy creation who proposed a slate of mutually incompatible policies that could never work in the real world.



And the other will bring reasonably priced croissants. https://t.co/bdKiodScZj — John Leman Riley (@riley_leman) July 26, 2021

To be fair, Dominuc Cummings got Boris Johnson elected as PM. He could absolutely get you elected as the next PM. https://t.co/8c80eblSk4 — Jim Kavanagh💙 (@Jimbokav1971) July 26, 2021

“I’d move house to vote for Count Binface,” one user said.

UCL public law professor Tom Hickman said: “There’s lots about the British electoral and constitutional system not to like, but some things we rightly cherish.”

I’d move house to vote for Count Binface. https://t.co/QBITblufeL — Jason (@GotALightBoy) July 26, 2021

There’s lots about the British electoral and constitutional system not to like, but some things we rightly cherish. https://t.co/4n3oJgu3Qe — Tom Hickman (@TomRHickman) July 26, 2021

Mick Coffey added: “Go for it or… Get in the bin Dom.”

Another said: “I’d definitely vote for the bin.”

Go for it or …

Get in the bin Dom https://t.co/PSIdx6dzUb — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) July 26, 2021

I’d definitely vote for the bin. https://t.co/8tcUDoQa2g — Santa’s Cat (@SantasCat) July 26, 2021

Count Binface

In April this year, Count Binface told The London Economic that he has a place in British elections and politics because “nobody else has suggested tying government ministers’ pay to that of nurses for the next 100 years”.

In his manifesto for the London mayoral elections, he also said he wants London to rejoin the EU and would make the Royal Family keep one palace and shelter the homeless in the rest.

Asked by TLE why he wanted London to rejoin the EU, he said: “I think modern democracies need to stop fighting each other and start clubbing together more.

“I’ve seen the size of the asteroid coming your way. You’ve got bigger problems to worry about than the colour of your passports, trust me.”

Messages to Boris Johnson and Piers Corbyn

He sent a funny musical message to Boris Johnson entitled: “You’ll be sacked”.

He warned that Johnson will soon face the same fate as the “orange monstrosity” Donald Trump, who was kicked out of office last year.

Appearing in his spaceship, Binface sang: “You’ll be sacked, soon you’ll see, that’s the beauty of democracy,” before showing clips of Dominic Cummings.

Last month, Binface tweeted failed London mayoral candidate Piers Corbyn, after he started ripping off posters on the Tube which encouraged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“I beat you in the election, Piers. A bin-clad space alien from Planet Sigma IX beat you. So it’s with a democratic mandate from the people of London that I can say: kindly leave public safety notices alone, you mad twat,” Binface said.

Related: Hilarious Q&A with Count Binface reveals thoughts on Brexit and politicians’ pay

Watch: Count Binface owns Piers Crobyn for removing Covid-19 signage on tube

‘You’ll Be Sacked’: Count Binface sends hilarious musical message to Boris Johnson