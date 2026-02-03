Spain’s prime minister has said he would “absolutely” support the UK rejoining the European Union.

In recent months, Keir Starmer and his government have been more vocal and open about their desire for closer ties with Europe, and have been critical of the impact Brexit has had on the UK’s economy.

Now, one of the EU’s biggest players, Spain, has made no bones about its desire to see Great Britain reintegrate with Europe and even rejoin the trading bloc.

In an interview with the New Statesman, Pedro Sánchez said the country “misses” the UK’s presence in the EU.

“I think there is a clear need to have the UK on board again, especially nowadays,” he said.

Sánchez praised the diplomatic progress that was made last year between Spain and the UK, particularly regarding a deal finally being reached on Gibraltar.

He said this was an “obstacle to break through,” and that there is a “clear need” for him and Starmer to learn from one another.

Also this week, there have been high-level talks between the European Commissioner for finance Valdis Dombrovskis and ministers including chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Speaking after the talks, Dombrovskis said the EU was “ready to engage” with the UK on the potentially closer trade ties. This included the possibility of working together on a customs union, a topic on which Dombrovskis said he was “open-minded.”

Last month, Starmer issued one of his fiercest critiques of Brexit and its proponents whilst also declaring his willingness to align the UK more closely with the EU single market.

Recent polling has also found that, almost a decade on from that fateful referendum, most Brits want to see Brexit reversed.