A picture claiming to show Nigel Farage visiting a child with cancer in hospital to fulfil their ‘final wish’ has been debunked as fake.

The supposed image was shared in two posts on Facebook, one of which racked up more than 15,000 interactions.

The posts claimed that the image showed Farage visiting a girl with terminal brain cancer whose ‘final wish’ was to meet the Reform UK leader.

The pictures show a smiling Farage next to the child in a hospital bed, with the caption: “Nigel Farage canceled [sic] everything, boarded a plane, and walked quietly into a hospital room no one was watching.

“No spotlight. No audience. Just a man kneeling beside a hospital bed, holding a fragile hand, whispering words so powerful that doctors and nurses broke down in tears.”

Now, fact-checking service Full Fact has debunked the images as fakes that were created using artificial intelligence.

The image is an altered version of a real picture of n American boy called Branson Blevins, who sadly died aged 11 in October 2025 after having been diagnosed with leukaemia in 2024.

A viral image which supposedly shows Nigel Farage visiting a child with terminal cancer in hospital isn’t real.



It’s based on a real picture of a boy with cancer, which has then been edited with the help of AI to include the Reform UK leader.https://t.co/0L8nq7l4WM — Full Fact (@FullFact) February 2, 2026

Full Fact found that the original image showed Branson with his father, with the right side of both pictures matching perfectly.

When the picture including Farage was put through a Google reverse image search, it said it had been “Made with Google AI”.

“Google’s AI assistant Gemini also confirmed the image had a SynthID digital watermark, indicating it was either generated or altered with one of Google’s AI products,” Full Fact said.

It is not clear who created the fake image featuring Farage. A spokesperson for Reform UK said the party had not seen the image before and that it was “in no way involved in the creation of these AI images.”