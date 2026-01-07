A new poll has found that a majority of British people want to see Brexit reversed and the UK rejoin the European Union.

This year marks ten years since Britain infamously voted to leave the EU. But after a decade of Brexit lies and failure, it seems public opinion has well and truly shifted on the matter.

According to a new Deltapoll Survey for the Mirror, nearly six in ten (58%) Britons would vote for the UK to rejoin the EU if a second referendum was held.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, support for rejoining the trading bloc was highest among 18-14-year-olds (86%), whilst over-65s were the most opposed to rejoining, with 58% saying they did not want to rejoin.

Whilst Tory and Reform voters were predictably the most anti-rejoining (66% and 82% respectively), support for rejoining the EU was higher among Lib Dem supporters (78%) than Labour supporters (71%).

Support for rejoining was highest in Scotland, at 73%, followed by London and Wales, both 65%.

Even in the regions where support for rejoining was lowest, the Midlands and the North, they still leaned towards rejoining the EU, by 53% and 54% respectively.

In recent weeks and months, the government has been much more vocal and upfront about the disastrous impact Brexit has had on the UK economy.

just this week, prime minister Keir Starmer issued one of his fiercest critiques of Brexit and its proponents whilst also declaring his willingness to align the UK more closely with the EU single market.