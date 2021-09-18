An eagle-eyed political photographer has snapped a parcel being delivered to Rishi Sunak – addressing him as ‘prime minister’.

The Richmond MP rose to prominence after he was parachuted in to replace Sajid Javid in 2020, delivering a fierce budget as the coronavirus pandemic escalated.

Since then he has delivered such hits as the furlough scheme, Eat Out to Help Out and signed onto the G7 tax reform, becoming popular with the British public.

According to Sky Bet the chancellor is 11/4 to become the next PM.

But if his Hermes deliveries are anything to go by he may already be there, at least in his head.

Breaking News from Downing St : it seems not all the reshuffle news is over !!!! package delivered to No10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/lOqh3w5xJg — PoliticalPics (@PoliticalPics) September 17, 2021

A photo snapped by an eagle-eyed political photographer and shared on Twitter on Friday shows the name and address on a box being taken to the exclusive address.

Some on Twitter had fun with the news, with one Dylan Johnston writing: “Love the fact that even the Chancellor of the Exchequer has to deal with Hermes… presumably it was lobbed over the front gate into the middle of Downing Street?”

A second user also made a joke at the parcel company’s expense, writing: “Hermes actually delivered his parcel. One rule of them another for us.”

Others were a little more serious, and pointed out that the title is likely just a part of the address.

Quick look on DelM8 tells you that 'Prime Minister & First Lord Of The Treasury' is part of the address line. https://t.co/99E0g2zdyu pic.twitter.com/LrZOqHrVPT — James Carter 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@emperor_jimmy) September 17, 2021

