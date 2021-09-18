An eagle-eyed political photographer has snapped a parcel being delivered to Rishi Sunak – addressing him as ‘prime minister’.
The Richmond MP rose to prominence after he was parachuted in to replace Sajid Javid in 2020, delivering a fierce budget as the coronavirus pandemic escalated.
Since then he has delivered such hits as the furlough scheme, Eat Out to Help Out and signed onto the G7 tax reform, becoming popular with the British public.
According to Sky Bet the chancellor is 11/4 to become the next PM.
But if his Hermes deliveries are anything to go by he may already be there, at least in his head.
A photo snapped by an eagle-eyed political photographer and shared on Twitter on Friday shows the name and address on a box being taken to the exclusive address.
Some on Twitter had fun with the news, with one Dylan Johnston writing: “Love the fact that even the Chancellor of the Exchequer has to deal with Hermes… presumably it was lobbed over the front gate into the middle of Downing Street?”
A second user also made a joke at the parcel company’s expense, writing: “Hermes actually delivered his parcel. One rule of them another for us.”
Others were a little more serious, and pointed out that the title is likely just a part of the address.
Related: TLE talks to… Roger Hallam: ‘The establishment is committing suicide’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .