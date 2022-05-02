Finally yesterday Tory Neil Parish said he would resign as an MP after admitting to twice watching pornography in Parliament, saying he first accidentally viewed it after looking at tractors online before then acting deliberately.

Who would defend him? Well his wife, sort of and…Richard Madeley. The Alan Partridge impersonator was at it again this morning.

Don’t believe me? Listen to Steve Coogan in this clip, below.

Actor Steve Coogan tells #BBCBreakfast who he thinks is a modern day #AlanPartridge 📺😂👇pic.twitter.com/Krc3D4Tjgd — Richard Frediani (@BBCFrediani) April 28, 2022

The 65-year-old select committee chair, who is a farmer by trade, said the second time was while sitting waiting to vote on the side of the Commons chamber in a “moment of madness”.

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are a national embarrassment.pic.twitter.com/wm3ijan21s — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) April 30, 2022

Madeley

Madeley admitted he felt sorry for disgraced MP Neil Parish with the presenter claiming he ‘didn’t have a track record’ for it.

Madeley said: ‘I don’t know about you but I was sort of inclined to take that at face value because there is no suggestion that he had a track record for doing this. It’s not like he was always looking furtively at his phone in the Commons.

‘It seems to have been his first and second offence. I think for a politician, if you saw the whole interview, it was quite a mea culpa.’

Reactions

1.

#GMB Richard Madeley making a good start to the week



Neil Parish ‘no suggestion he had a track record’ of looking at porn



Because Parish always tells Madeley and @GMB when he is about to log on to a porn site — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) May 2, 2022

2.

When I wake up in the morning and switch my tv on, I can’t express the levels of disappointment when I see Richard Madeley 😭 — My Name’s B (@friendscallmeb_) April 25, 2022

3.

“Richards Madeley” he said Neil Parish has no track record of watching porn Richard Madeley had no track record for shop lifting. Twice he was caught I understand, what does that tell you about him.#GMB pic.twitter.com/fviw4ufgDl — Anthony (@Anthony41806183) May 2, 2022

4.

Lol 😂 @richardm56 on @GMB actually thinks that the 2 times Neil Parish was caught watching porn in HOC were his “1st and 2nd offences”🤷‍♂️

Naive? Gullible? Stupid?

You choose.

My money is on all three — Sir Tom Joad. 💉💉💉 (@jtw_25_51) May 2, 2022

