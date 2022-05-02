Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has turned the screw on Boris Johnson once more, after Downing Street staff were accused of hosting a ‘Sexist of the Year’ award during their lockdown-breaking parties in 2020.

Did Boris Johnson’s office hand out a ‘Sexist of the Year’ award

On the 18th of December that year, a raucous bash at No.10 took place. It features in Sue Gray’s report, but we’ve now got an added element of chauvinism to add to this initial flouting of the rules. According to the Sunday Times, the mock ceremony involved many members of Johnson’s staff.

The allegations come at a time where Parliamentary culture has come under intense scrutiny. Rayner herself has been targeted by the abhorrent use of sexist language, and just a few days ago, Tory MP Neil Parish admitted to watching porn in the Commons.

More bad behaviour in Downing Street reported

Labour’s second-in-command has since written to Boris Johnson, asking him to clarify ‘why sexism is celebrated in his office’. The letter poses a series of questions to the PM, but ultimately, it asks him to be truthful with the public. Good luck with that one…

I have just written to the PM on the @thesundaytimes revelation that a ‘Sexist of the Year’ award was presented at a Downing Street Xmas party.



Boris Johnson must answer why sexism in his office appears to be celebrated and rewarded.



The public have a right to the truth. 📮👇🏻 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) May 1, 2022

Boris Johnson told to ‘share the truth’ with British public

Rayner also believes that, even if Boris Johnson wasn’t present for the alleged ‘Sexist of the Year’ award, he is guilty by association. She argues that he is responsible for setting the tone in his administration, which is now ‘at odds’ with his previous statements on sexism.