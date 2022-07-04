Rachel Johnson said she was verbally abused at a Rolling Stones concert because of who she is related to.

The prime minister’s sister was discussing the effects of excessive alcohol consumption on her LBC show and cited two incidents that had happened to her over the weekend.

At a Rolling Stones concert, she said a man carrying cans of gin & tonics and beer swore in her face at a distance of six inches using the F and C words.

She was then sprayed with wine by a group of men at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, who proceeded to brag that they had “just poured wine over Boris Johnson’s sister”.

Unfortunately for Johnson there was a shortage of sympathy on Twitter after the comments were broadcast.

Rachel Johnson supports removing laddish behaviour and excessive drinking.

She's likely to be shocked by the HOC behaviour. https://t.co/VSFbjmciWS — Claire Luby 🐟 #FBPE #GTTO (@ClaireLuby5) July 3, 2022

Wait until Rachel Johnson finds out that more people voted AGAINST Boris Johnson in the 2019 election than voted for him .



He won because the voting system used is the same as Belarus -dictatorship



Her mind will be blown https://t.co/4rvl2SdPSe — Spanish Dan 💙 conservative CORRUPTION (@SpanishDan1) June 26, 2022

I don’t agree with that sort of behaviour but I can understand it… that is what Rachel Johnson’s brother has done to this country – division =hatred= abuse ! — Rob Hill (@therobhill) July 3, 2022

