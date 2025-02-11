A petition calling for the United Kingdom to rejoin the European Union “as soon as possible” has reached 100,000 signatures.

We’re more than five years on from Brexit officially happening, and it’s safe to say everyone hates it. From celebrities such Alan Sugar and Jeremy Clarkson to most of the British public, including some who voted for it, everyone agrees it’s gone badly.

Even the main cheerleader of the whole thing, Nigel Farage, has openly admitted on numerous occasions that leaving the EU has been bad for the UK and failed.

And maybe some momentum is growing once again for the UK to rejoin the EU, as a petition calling for exactly that has hit 100,000 signatures.

The petition must now be considered for parliamentary debate.

The petition calls for the UK to join the European Union as a full member as soon as possible. Having been set up in November last year, it seems to have regathered momentum following the five year anniversary of Brexit, having been shared by Alastair Campbell on social media on Tuesday.

Sharing the petition on X, he said that “anything which gets the facts about the disaster of Brexit has to be a good thing.”

However, don’t get your hopes up about this petition being any different to the countless others that have made headlines. That is to say that, just like the one calling for a general election last year, it will go nowhere.

The government issued a response in November, saying it had been “elected on a manifesto that made clear there will be no return to EU membership.“

They did add that the government was “determined to reset the UK-EU relationship, putting it on a more solid footing,” something both prime minister Keir Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves have said in recent weeks.

