GB News don’t seem to be too keen for people to know about the level of public support for Brexit.

Last week marked five years since the UK officially left the EU, and it seems that almost everyone is in agreement that Brexit has gone disastrously.

A poll from YouGov to coincide with the infamous anniversary uncovered souring attitudes towards Brexit, with just 11 per cent saying that it has been more of a success than a failure.

Meanwhile, one of Brexit’s biggest cheerleaders, Nigel Farage, has openly admitted Brexit has been bad for the country, and a number of people who voted leave have voiced their regret at doing so.

Despite all this, GB News still seems surprised by the public sentiment towards Brexit.

In a post on X on January 31, the news outlet shared an article about the YouGov poll, writing that a “staggering” percentage of Brits want to rejoin the EU.

They wrote: “SHOCK polling reveals Brexit under threat – staggering percentage of Brits want to rejoin and it’s only going up.”

SHOCK polling reveals Brexit under threat – staggering percentage of Brits want to rejoin and it's only going uphttps://t.co/6jo83DQw58 — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 31, 2025

However, it looks like they didn’t want the article to stay on their website for long.

The link shared in the post no longer leads to the article in question, and the broadcaster has seemingly removed the article from its website.

This is the sight that greets you if you click on the link GB News shared (GB News)

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent days that GB News has been seemingly reluctant to share anti-Brexit sentiments.

