Alan Sugar has labelled Brexit the “biggest disaster of my lifetime” and has urged Keir Starmer to get the UK back in the European Union.

Five years on from Brexit, very few of the promised benefits have revealed themselves, and public opinion on leaving the European Union seems to have shifted.

However, there has been no sign from the government that they will be looking to rejoin the EU, although both Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have spoken of ‘resetting’ the UK’s relationship with Europe.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the new series of the Apprentice, Lord Sugar was asked for his thoughts on how the UK economy and businesses can grow, following on from the Chancellor’s speech in Oxford on Wednesday.

The businessman was in no doubt about what the main issue for the British economy was – Brexit.

He said: “The biggest disaster of my lifetime was us leaving the European Union. The full ramifications of us not being in the European Union are starting to really take its toll.”

He continued: “If I was the prime minister, I would be coming along on my bended knees and asking to be allowed back in.

“It’s all to do with trade – free trade, small people, small traders [who] can’t ship goods abroad now. It’s very complicated, it’s a terrible situation, a real terrible situation.

“How do we get out of it? My honest opinion – get back in the EU!”

'The biggest disaster in my lifetime was us leaving the EU'



Ahead of a new series of The Apprentice, businessman Alan Sugar told #BBCBreakfast if he was Prime Minister he would 'get on his bended knees to be allowed back in'https://t.co/d920uRJwGW pic.twitter.com/aHNgcpX75r — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 30, 2025

How about those blue passports though, right?

