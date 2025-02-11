A Gravy Boat restaurant, with a menu including gravy cocktails and gravy-inspired dessert, is coming to London.
The unique opening is a result of a collaboration between gravy kings Bisto and Wallace & Gromit, and is inspired by the final chase scene in the Oscar-nominated Vengeance Most Fowl.
The floating canal boat restaurant will be opening in Paddington on February 19-20, and will see diners enjoy a three course gravy-inspired meal.
For £15, guests will get a set menu of Bisto-infused meals, which kicks off with a Gravy Sour cocktail. Whilst this sounds like it will be an acquired taste, the main is a much more traditional offering of a Bisto-infused roast with all the trimmings.
And before you ask, yes, gravy features in the pudding, which is described simply as a “delicious desert with a sweet Bisto gravy sauce.”
After all this, you can enjoy a meet and greet with Wallace, his canine companion and their dastardly arch enemy Feathers McGraw.
The floating gravy boat restaurant is part of Bisto’s new partnership with Wallace & Gromit. The collaboration extends beyond the restaurant into grocery stores. Bisto has hidden three special tickets which unlock a one-carat brilliant cut, blue diamond in its gravy drums across the UK – just like the one featured in the film.
Shoppers simply need to pick up a Wallace & Gromit promotional pack of Bisto Gravy Granules to be in with the chance of winning one of the diamonds worth up to £1,500 each. There is also collectable merch from iconic Feathers McGraw available to be won, including plush slippers to a two pack of stylish printed socks or an insulated water bottles with a lid that resembles Feathers’ brilliant chicken disguise (also known as a red rubber glove). There are even vouchers for delicious Bisto Roast Seasoning available.
Said Kate Drew, from Bisto: “We wanted to celebrate the launch of our partnership with much-loved duo Wallace & Gromit – and what better way than an ‘eat, meet & greet’ experience on a canal boat inspired by the latest movie. The Bisto Gravy Boat restaurant will bring together both brands for fans to enjoy, giving them a chance to enjoy a delicious meal and meet their favourite Wallace & Gromit characters in real life.
“What’s more, shoppers across the country can also enjoy the collaboration with packs of Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules unlocking amazing prizes, from a brilliant blue-diamond to collectable merch. The Feathers McGraw slippers are a personal favourite.”
Laura Burr, from Aardman added: ‘‘Wallace and Gromit are two of our most-loved characters, so we know people across the nation would love the chance to meet them. And what better way than on a canal barge – just like the iconic chase scene from our recent movie – with a mouthwatering menu, inspired by Bisto the nation’s favourite gravy*. Sounds “cracking”!’’
