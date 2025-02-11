A Gravy Boat restaurant, with a menu including gravy cocktails and gravy-inspired dessert, is coming to London.

The unique opening is a result of a collaboration between gravy kings Bisto and Wallace & Gromit, and is inspired by the final chase scene in the Oscar-nominated Vengeance Most Fowl.

The floating canal boat restaurant will be opening in Paddington on February 19-20, and will see diners enjoy a three course gravy-inspired meal.

For £15, guests will get a set menu of Bisto-infused meals, which kicks off with a Gravy Sour cocktail. Whilst this sounds like it will be an acquired taste, the main is a much more traditional offering of a Bisto-infused roast with all the trimmings.

And before you ask, yes, gravy features in the pudding, which is described simply as a “delicious desert with a sweet Bisto gravy sauce.”

After all this, you can enjoy a meet and greet with Wallace, his canine companion and their dastardly arch enemy Feathers McGraw.

The Bisto Gravy Boat restaurant is opening in Paddington on February 19 and 20.

The floating gravy boat restaurant is part of Bisto’s new partnership with Wallace & Gromit. The collaboration extends beyond the restaurant into grocery stores. Bisto has hidden three special tickets which unlock a one-carat brilliant cut, blue diamond in its gravy drums across the UK – just like the one featured in the film.

Shoppers simply need to pick up a Wallace & Gromit promotional pack of Bisto Gravy Granules to be in with the chance of winning one of the diamonds worth up to £1,500 each. There is also collectable merch from iconic Feathers McGraw available to be won, including plush slippers to a two pack of stylish printed socks or an insulated water bottles with a lid that resembles Feathers’ brilliant chicken disguise (also known as a red rubber glove). There are even vouchers for delicious Bisto Roast Seasoning available.

Said Kate Drew, from Bisto: “We wanted to celebrate the launch of our partnership with much-loved duo Wallace & Gromit – and what better way than an ‘eat, meet & greet’ experience on a canal boat inspired by the latest movie. The Bisto Gravy Boat restaurant will bring together both brands for fans to enjoy, giving them a chance to enjoy a delicious meal and meet their favourite Wallace & Gromit characters in real life.

“What’s more, shoppers across the country can also enjoy the collaboration with packs of Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules unlocking amazing prizes, from a brilliant blue-diamond to collectable merch. The Feathers McGraw slippers are a personal favourite.”

Laura Burr, from Aardman added: ‘‘Wallace and Gromit are two of our most-loved characters, so we know people across the nation would love the chance to meet them. And what better way than on a canal barge – just like the iconic chase scene from our recent movie – with a mouthwatering menu, inspired by Bisto the nation’s favourite gravy*. Sounds “cracking”!’’

