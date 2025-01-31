GB News seem to have edited out the moment a fisherman admitted he would change his Brexit vote ‘in a heartbeat’ if he could.

Today (January 31) marks five years since the United Kingdom officially left the European Union – and pretty much everyone seems to agree that it’s been a disaster.

Even some of the staunchest Brexiteers have changed their tune, and an increasing amount of people are admitting they regret voting to leave the EU.

To mark the fifth anniversary of Brexit, GB News decided to venture to the town of North Shields, where just under 780,000 people voted leave on that fateful day in 2016.

If the channel were hoping to find some positive opinions on Brexit here, they were mistaken – and seemingly left out a couple of pertinent words from one disgruntled fisherman in a video on social media.

Speaking to reporter Nana Akua, Andy Dixon of 55 fisheries said leaving the EU had been a “disaster” in North Shields and that Brexit was “costing us dearly.”

Dixon, who managed langoustine exports to Europe, told the channel how Brexit had had an almost-immediate negative impact on his work and explained he had voted leave in the referendum because of the “red tape surrounding the UK industry in North Shields.”

But he continued: “Nothing’s changed on the legislative side and we’ve just been affected by cost. If I could I would change my vote to remain in a heartbeat.”

At the time of writing, GB News have included all of Dixon’s words in an article on their website.

GB News included DIxon’s quote about regretting his leave vote in an article on their website. but did not include the line when they shared the video on X.

However, when the broadcaster shared the interview with Dixon in a video on X, the didn’t include his line about regretting his vote.

You can watch the video below, which finishes just as Dixon says “affected by cost.”

'It hasn't worked out how the Government promised.'



Seafood supplier Andy Dixon tells Nana Akua it's been an 'absolute disaster' for business since the UK left the EU. pic.twitter.com/HRuT2gL1cF — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 31, 2025

Related: Five years on, just 2% of voters think Brexit has had a very positive impact on the NHS