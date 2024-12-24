A petition calling for a general election is almost half as popular as a similar campaign urging the government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union.
Some three million people have put their names to a petition demanding a fresh vote just five months since Labour took office, saying the government has gone back on promises they laid out in the lead-up to the last election.
The petition will be debated in Westminster Hall in the New Year after it went viral on social media.
A number of high-profile politicians shared it including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick, who has recently been found to be an admirer of a popular far-right X account.
However, a number of people have pointed out that the three million people who have signed the petition is still fewer than half the number who put their name to a campaign to Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU.
And we all know how that turned out…
