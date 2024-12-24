A petition calling for a general election is almost half as popular as a similar campaign urging the government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union.

Some three million people have put their names to a petition demanding a fresh vote just five months since Labour took office, saying the government has gone back on promises they laid out in the lead-up to the last election.

The petition will be debated in Westminster Hall in the New Year after it went viral on social media.

A number of high-profile politicians shared it including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick, who has recently been found to be an admirer of a popular far-right X account.

However, a number of people have pointed out that the three million people who have signed the petition is still fewer than half the number who put their name to a campaign to Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU.

And we all know how that turned out…

All these "Call a General Election" wankers thinking that 3m names on a petition should overrule constitutional parliamentary government, lol.



We got twice as many when trying to stop the Brexit disaster, and your Tory govt ignored us. Don't expect any different now. pic.twitter.com/gndoY0XchN — Steve Walker: #FBPE #NAFO, Musk is a Fascist (@tweetdodger) December 23, 2024

All these Call A General Election! fuckers.

No, we just had one.

We'll have another in four years.

That's how the UK works.

Shut up and change your nappies. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) December 23, 2024

Related: ‘Just another brick in the balls’: Reaction floods in as infamous Southport rioter jailed