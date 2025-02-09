Outspoken as ever, Jeremy Clarkson has lashed out big time at the Brexit reality of the UK – saying that the current situation makes him ‘want to weep’. The former Top Gear host now believes that leaving the EU ‘has not made our lives better in any way’.

Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Leave voters and Brexit

Writing in The Times this weekend, the divisive petrolhead recounted a recent experience of travelling abroad for work. He listed the tedious checks and hold-ups that his film crew for Clarkson’s Farm had faced, merely trying to get into France.

Among many issues, Jeremy Clarkson voiced his frustration with the people who still back Brexit, saying that those who defend the move ‘make his teeth itch’. He also bemoaned the lack of contrition among the Leave voters from 2016.

“It’s not so bad if [people who voted for Brexit] put their hands up and admit they made a mistake. But if I encounter someone who still thinks it was all a brilliant idea, I get so cross my hair catches fire and my teeth start to itch.”

“I have crossed many tricky borders and the paperwork always takes time. Iraq to Turkey took a moment. Rwanda into Tanzania was challenging as well. But nothing has ever taken as long as it took us to get from post-Brexit England into France.” | Jeremy Clarkson

‘What are the upsides?’ – Another Brexit proverb…

Clarkson, who veers more towards the political right, now joins a growing chorus of prominent voices denouncing this failed experiment. In his column, the TV star said he would join Alan Sugar in ‘crawling back to the EU on his hands and knees’.

Lord Sugar recently revealed his first act as Prime Minister would be to rejoin the trading bloc. This, juxtaposed with a recent YouGov poll that showed just 3 in 10 people still support Brexit, should be a wake-up call to the Labour Government:

“And what’s the upside? We are told it’s better to be governed by a democratically elected parliament than some bankers in Brussels, but I’m not sure about that. I’d prefer anything else [to this]. The fourth form of my local school. My dogs. Trump, even.”

“Alan Sugar said recently that the biggest mistake in his lifetime was Brexit and that if he were PM he’d go crawling back to the EU, asking to be let back in. I’d go with him. Even though after two hours in a lorry park in Kent, our knees might be quite sore.” | Jeremy Clarkson